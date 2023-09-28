Gareth Edwards’ sci-fi epic “The Creator” opens this week.

It’s his first feature film since 2016’s “Rogue One” and his fourth sci-fi film in a row, following 2010’s “Monsters,” and 2014’s “Godzilla.”

While he previously described “Godzilla” as “a disaster movie meets science fiction” and “Rogue One” as a “war movie meets science fiction,” Edwards tells TheWrap that “The Creator” is really a “father-child love story.”

Edwards also served as a writer along with Chris Weitz for the original film. Here’s how to watch “The Creator.”

When does “The Creator” come out?

“The Creator” had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest on Sept. 26.

The film will be released wide on Sept. 29.

Is “The Creator” in theaters or streaming?

Currently, “The Creator” is only available in theaters and IMAX. You can search for theaters playing “The Creator” here.

John David Washington as Joshua and Madeleine Yuna Voyles as Alphie in “The Creator,” which Gareth Edwards calls a “father-child love story.” (20th Century Studios)

What is the plot of “The Creator”?

The year is 2065 and the U.S. is at war with AI. Joshua (John David Washington) is a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the loss of his wife Maya (Gemma Chan). He’s recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war…and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory, only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child (Madeleine Yuna Voyles).

Who is in “The Creator” cast?

Edwards recalled meeting Washington, a die-hard Star Wars fan, during the pandemic. The two hit it off immediately, and Washington was cast in the lead role of a conflicted soldier.

Edwards turned to Ken Watanabe to play Harun, an AI leader. “He can convey so much with just his looks,” Edwards said of the Japanese actor, whom he previously directed in “Godzilla.” Watanabe is the only actor that Edwards has worked with twice.

Casting the other lead, the AI child nicknamed Alphie, was the biggest challenge. Voyles was the first of the child actor finalists that Edwards met, and he was brought to tears during her test scenes. “She’s beyond her years,” he recalled. “It’s like she’s reincarnated.”

The ensemble cast includes:

John David Washington as Joshua, an ex-special forces agent

as Joshua, an ex-special forces agent Madeleine Yuna Voyles as Alphie, an AI construct in child form

as Alphie, an AI construct in child form Gemma Chan as Maya, Joshua’s wife

as Maya, Joshua’s wife Ken Watanabe as Harun, an AI leader

as Harun, an AI leader Allison Janney as Colonel Howell, the field leader of the mission to find The Creator

as Colonel Howell, the field leader of the mission to find The Creator Ralph Ineson as General Andrews, Howell’s commanding officer

as General Andrews, Howell’s commanding officer Marc Menchaca as McBride, a soldier under Howell’s command

as McBride, a soldier under Howell’s command Robbie Tann as Shipley, a soldier under Howell’s command

as Shipley, a soldier under Howell’s command Michael Esper as Cotton, a soldier under Howell’s command

as Cotton, a soldier under Howell’s command Sturgill Simpson as Drew, Joshua’s friend

as Drew, Joshua’s friend Veronica Ngo as Kami, Drew’s AI girlfriend

as Kami, Drew’s AI girlfriend Amar Chadha-Patel as Omni/Sek-on/Sergeant Bui – an AI police officer

What is “The Creator” rated?

“The Creator” is rated PG-13 for “strong language, some bloody images and violence.”

What is “The Creator” run-time?

“The Creator” clocks in at 2 hours and 13 minutes.

What do the reviews say about “The Creator”?

In her review for TheWrap, critic Tomris Laffly praises the film’s visual effects and performances, particularly from newcomer Voyles.

“Her performance is a little human and just a touch mechanical, while being cumulatively heartbreaking and wholly original,” Laffly writes. “While rousing once you start seeing and accepting Aphie’s (and the robots’) humanity, ‘The Creator’ unfortunately ties itself in knots when it comes to its writer’s dissection of the concept of AI,” she says of the twisty plot.

The film has mixed reviews on Rotten Tomatoes with a 69% critics score.

Watch “The Creator” trailer

Watch the final trailer for “The Creator” below: