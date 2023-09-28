‘Saw X’ Leads Trio of New Films That Can Revive Slumping Box Office

The past two weekends have been rough for theaters, as the riches of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” have worn off and overall grosses have fallen to levels not seen since mid-February. Fortunately, a trio of new genre films are here to bring some business back.

The threesome in question are Lionsgate’s “Saw X,” a back-to-basics approach to the gory horror franchise that defined the genre in the 2000s; Paramount’s preschooler family film “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” the latest offering from the Nick Jr. series that has become a merchandising titan; and Disney/20th Century’s “The Creator,” an original sci-fi film from “Rogue One” director Gareth Edwards.