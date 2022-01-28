How to Watch the Janet Jackson Documentary: Is It Streaming?

Janet Jackson gets candid in a four-hour documentary about her life and career, including controversial moments like the 2014 Super Bowl halftime show. Simply titled “Janet,” the film features an exclusive interview with Jackson where she tells her story in her own words. But it also features interviews with those who know Jackson best – Mariah Carey, Regina King, Samuel L. Jackson and Missy Elliott are all confirmed to appear, with rumors of some pretty jaw-dropping surprises mixed in for good measure.

But how do you watch the Janet Jackson documentary, and is it available for streaming? All your questions answered below.

When Does the Janet Jackson Documentary Premiere?

Part One of the Janet Jackson documentary premieres on Friday, Jan. 28 at 8pm ET, followed by Part Two on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 8pm ET.

Is the Janet Jackson Documentary on TV?

Yes, the documentary will air simultaneously on Lifetime and A&E on Jan. 28 and Jan. 29. Those are the only channels that will carry the film.

Is the Janet Jackson Documentary Streaming?

While there is not an official streaming home for the documentary, you can stream the film if you have Hulu with a Live TV subscription (which includes Lifetime/A&E) or if you sign up for a streaming package from Sling TV or Philo, which also carry these channels.

What Is the Janet Jackson Documentary About?

Running four hours long, “Janet” is being released in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s first album, “Janet Jackson,” and is comprised of exclusive interviews with Jackson and many others. The filmmakers worked for three years to compile the documentary and were granted exclusive access to archival footage and Janet’s never-before-seen home videos, all in the name of telling the definitive story of Janet Jackson.

Watch the Janet Jackson Documentary Trailer