How to Watch ‘The Lost City': Is the Sandra Bullock Movie Streaming?

“The Lost City” is set to both honor the ‘author-becomes-adventurer’ trope and add to it by calling back to the action-romance genre. Sandra Bullock follows in the footsteps Jodie Foster’s agoraphobic author in “Nim’s Island” (2008) and Brooke Shields’ romance writer Sophie in “A Castle for Christmas” (2021) as she plays a romance novelist who gets lost on her own adventure with a cover model.

The film boasts quite a stacked cast of stars and promises both rom-com laughs and adventure movie thrills.

Many may be wondering how to watch “The Lost City,” but fear not — all your questions are answered below.

When Does “The Lost City” Premiere?

“The Lost City” premieres Friday, March 25, 2022.

Will “The Lost City” Be Streaming?

No, “The Lost City” will be playing exclusively in theaters on March 25. However, since this is a Paramount Pictures release, the film will likely be streaming on Paramount+ within 45 days like other recent releases like “Scream” and “Jackass Forever.” A Paramount+ debut date for “The Lost City” has not yet been announced.

What Is “The Lost City” About?

Loretta, a very successful romance action novelist, is set to promote her latest book, when she realizes she feels like she has plateaued in life. Enter Abigail Fairfax, who kidnaps her to use her novel to actually find The Lost City, where he is convinced there is treasure hiding. Loretta’s book cover model Alan, who poses for her character Dash, takes her words that he is just a model seriously and sets out to rescue her to prove that he actually embodies traits of the fictional man he represents. Dash’s abilities to save Loretta prove questionable at best, but not to worry because actual action hero Jack Trainer arrives to save the day.

Who Is in “The Lost City” Cast?

Sandra Bullock stars as author Loretta, and Channing Tatum co-stars as her dash-ing cover model. Daniel Radcliffe stars as eccentric villain Abigail Fairfax, and Brad Pitt appears as Jack Trainer. Other cast members include Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Beth Hatten, Oscar Nuñez as Oscar, Patti Harrison as Allison and Bowen Yang as Ray the Moderator.