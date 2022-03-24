Yes, Channing Tatum Modeled His ‘The Lost City’ Look on Brad Pitt Circa ‘Legend of the Fall’

Channing Tatum modeled the look of his “The Lost City” character after Brad Pitt.

On “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday, Tatum shared with DeGeneres that working with Pitt was a dream, and that he was inspired by one of Pitt’s movies for his own romance novel cover model character’s look.

“I gave a note. I have to wear a wig for my cover model sort of look, Dash’s look, and I said ‘I just want to look like “Legends of the Fall” Brad Pitt. ‘Could you please just make me that? Make me as close to that as you can possibly make me,'” he said.

Tatum’s character Dash, who he compares to Fabio, models for covers of romance novels written by Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock). In the film, Dash rescues Loretta after eccentric billionaire Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe) kidnaps her.

Pitt also appears in “The Lost City” as Jack Trainer. Trainer swoops in to save the day when it becomes apparent that Dash has no strengths beyond his good looks.

“I can’t believe I got to work with either one of them,” Tatum said about Pitt and Bullock. “I met [Brad] once. I’ve ridden motorcycles with him. And again, it’s the same situation, he’s everything you want him to be.”

“He’s so funny in this. I think people just don’t know how funny he is. I think he’s done comedies but nothing this broad,” Tatum continued. “This movie, I love it so much because they don’t make movies like this anymore. It’s ‘Romancing the Stone,’ it’s more broad. I’m probably more broad in this movie than maybe even in ‘[21] Jump Street.’”

“The Lost City” premieres Friday. You can watch Tatum’s full “Ellen” segment at the top of this post or here.