Double, double toil and trouble! William Shakespeare’s celebrated tragedy “Macbeth” is receiving a brand-new adaptation courtesy of Joel Coen, one half of the duo behind films such as “No Country For Old Men,” “Fargo,” “True Grit,” and “The Big Lebowski.” This isn’t the first time the Oscar-winner has adapted source material, but it is his first filmmaking effort without his brother, Ethan.

The A24 and Apple Original film “The Tragedy of Macbeth” debuted earlier this year at the 2021 New York Film Festival to glowing reviews. The film has been described as a surrealist and visually pared-down approach to Shakespeare’s cautionary tale of murderous greed and ruthless ambition.

Denzel Washington stars as the titular character Macbeth, while co-producer Frances McDormand portrays his equally cutthroat wife, Lady Macbeth. A slew of other stars (Brendan Gleeson, Moses Ingram, Harry Melling) round out the supporting cast, whose characters retain their original names from the play.

Whether you’re a fan of the Coen brothers, a Shakespeare enthusiast or both, this isn’t a film you’ll want to miss. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” (Check out the official trailer here.)

When does “The Tragedy of Macbeth” come out?

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” premieres in theaters on Dec. 25 and will begin streaming on Jan. 14, 2022.

Is “The Tragedy of Macbeth” playing in theaters or streaming?

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” will open with a limited theatrical release on Dec. 25 before making its streaming debut on Apple TV+ on Jan. 14. So for the Christmas holiday, the only way to see “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is in theaters, but you won’t have to wait long to stream it on Apple TV+. You can purchase a subscription at the cost of $4.99 per month, following a 7-day free trial.

Who is in the “Tragedy of Macbeth” Cast?

The ensemble cast for the film features a number of theater and screen veterans, including:

Denzel Washington as Macbeth

Francis McDormand as Lady Macbeth

Brendan Gleeson as Duncan

Corey Hawkins as MacDuff

Moses Ingram as Lady MacDuff

Harry Melling as Malcolm

Bertie Carvel as Banquo

Alex Hassell as Ross

Where Are Other “Macbeth” Adaptations Streaming?

