AFI’s Top 10 Films of 2021 Include ‘Dune,’ ‘King Richard’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’

“Dune,” “King Richard,” “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story” are among the films on the American Film Institute’s Top 10 list for 2021, the AFI announced on Wednesday.

Other films that made the cut were “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “tick, tick… BOOM!” and “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

With Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” receiving a special award because it is not eligible for the Top 10 list, which is restricted to American-made films, the list contains most of the films in contention for top awards this year. Ridley Scott’s two films, “House of Gucci” and “The Last Duel,” were among the more notable omissions, along with “Spencer,” “C’mon, C’mon” and “Being the Ricardos.”

Special awards went to the aforementioned “Belfast,” the Netflix Korean TV series “Squid Game” and the documentary “Summer of Soul.”

The AFI Top 10 list for television consisted of “Hacks,” “Maid,” “Mare of Easttown,” Reservation Dogs,” “Schmigadoon!,” “Succession,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Underground Railroad,” “WandaVision” and “The White Lotus.”

Over the last decade, about two-thirds of the films on the AFI list have gone on to receive Oscar nominations for Best Picture. Last year, six of the eight Best Picture nominees were on the AFI list.

The AFI Top 10 lists are chosen by juries made up of academics, filmmakers, actors, historians, journalists and critics. This year’s film jury was chaired by Jeanine Basinger, and the television jury by Richard Frank.

Winners will be honored at an event on Jan. 7, 2022.

AFI MOVIES OF THE YEAR

CODA

DON’T LOOK UP

DUNE

KING RICHARD

LICORICE PIZZA

NIGHTMARE ALLEY

THE POWER OF THE DOG

tick, tick… BOOM!

THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

WEST SIDE STORY

AFI TELEVISION PROGRAMS OF THE YEAR

HACKS

MAID

MARE OF EASTTOWN

RESERVATION DOGS

SCHMIGADOON!

SUCCESSION

TED LASSO

THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD

WANDAVISION

THE WHITE LOTUS

AFI SPECIAL AWARD

BELFAST

SQUID GAME

SUMMER OF SOUL (…OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED)