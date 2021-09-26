The 2021 Tony Awards are upon us, but they’ll look quite different this year. Those wondering how to watch the Tony awards have a couple of options. The entire ceremony, complete with all the awards, will only be available to watch exclusively on the Paramount+ streaming service today, Sept. 26, at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

There will be no live red carpet this year as there has been in years past, and while the bulk of the ceremony will only be on streaming, there’s still a televised portion of the Tony Awards set to air on CBS.

However, if you’re looking to watch the Tony Awards on broadcast television, “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” airs on Sept. 26 at 9pm ET/PT on CBS. The two-hour live concert event hosted by Leslie Odom Jr. will feature Broadway entertainers and Tony Award winners performing from shows like “American Utopia,” “Ain’t Too Proud,” in addition to a reunion of the cast of “Hairspray.” The event will also feature performances from the three Tony-nominated Best Musical contenders — “Jagged Little Pill,” “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” — celebrating the joy of musical theater and the return of Broadway after the pandemic stunted the 2019-2020 season.

During “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!”, the awards for Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical will be handed out. If you don’t have CBS, “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” will also be streaming on Paramount+.

Those confirmed to appear during the two-hour live concert event include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristin Chenoweth, André De Shields, Jake Gyllenhaal, Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Tituss Burgess, Darren Criss, Courtney B. Vance, Andrew Garfield, Jon Batiste, Beanie Feldstein, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Ron Cephas Jones, John Lithgow, Andrew Rannells, Anthony Rapp, Anika Noni Rose, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and more.