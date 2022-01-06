The story of Mamie Till-Mobley and the murder of her son Emmett in 1955 is getting the miniseries treatment in the form of “Women of the Movement,” which premieres ahead of February’s Black History Month with an accompanying docuseries.

The show is produced by Kapital Entertainment and created by Marissa Jo Cerar, who also serves as executive producer and showrunner. Reverend Wheeler Parker Jr., Dr. Marvel Parker, Ms. Ollie Gordon and Christopher Benson serve as consultants for the series. Executive producers are Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Michael Lohmann for Kapital Entertainment; Shawn Carter, Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith for Roc Nation; Will Smith and James Lassiter for Westbrook; Rosanna Grace for Serendipity Group Inc.; Alex Foster and John Powers Middleton for Middleton Media Group; David Clark for Mazo Partners; and Gina Prince-Bythewood.

The first episode is written by Marissa Jo Cerar and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. Tina Mabry, Julie Dash and Kasi Lemmons also serve as directors on the limited series.

Details on where, when and how to watch “Women of the Movement” below.

When Does “Women of the Movement” Premiere?

“Women of the Movement” premieres Thursday, Jan. 6 on ABC from 8:00-10:00 ET/PT. The limited series will air in three parts on three consecutive Thursdays, starting with its premiere on ABC Thursday with new installments on Jan. 13 and Jan. 20. A companion docuseries called “Let the World See” will also unfold in three parts that air each night after “Women of the Movement” concludes, at 10:00pm ET/PT. Produced by Jay Z and Will Smith, the docuseries episodes aim to add historical context to the fictionalized “Women of the Movement” portrayal.

Will “Women of the Movement” Be Streaming?

Following its ABC premiere, the limited series “Women of the Movement” and the accompanying docuseries “Let the World See” will both be streaming on Hulu the day after each episode airs, and available for on demand viewing.

What is “Women of the Movement” About?

The six-episode series focuses on the story of Mamie Till-Mobley, mother of Emmett Till — who was brutally murdered in 1955. Told from a woman’s perspective, the series specifically highlights Mamie’s journey to justice after her son’s death. Mamie fought to bring awareness to her son’s murder while it was at risk of being glossed over in the media, becoming an advocate for civil rights and shaping that movement. Emmett Till was a 14 year-old boy who was murdered in the heart of the Jim Crow South, on his way to visit family.

Who Is in the “Women of the Movement” Cast?

Adrienne Warran stars as Mamie Till-Mobley, and Cedric Joe costars as Emmett Till. Other characters brought to life on the screen by actors include Jesse J. Breland (Timothy Hutton), Gene Mobley (Ray Fisher), J.W. Wilam (Chris Coy), Carolyn Bryant (Julia McDermott), Roy Bryant (Carter Jenkins), Simeon Booker (Miles Fowler), Chet Packton (Daniel Abeles), Sheriff Strider (Gary Basaraba), James Hicks (Jason Turner), Glynn Turman (Mose Wright) and Ruby Hurley (Leslie Silva).