Will Smith and Jada Pinkett’s Westbrook Inc. Sells Minority Stake to Blackstone-Backed Media Company

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett’s Westbrook Inc have sold a minority stake to Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ unnamed media company, according to multiple reports.

The deal with Westbrook is latest for the Blackstone-backed venture, which has so far acquired Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, “CoComelon” producer Moonbug Entertainment. The company is also closing a deal for “Fauda” producer Faraaway Road Productions.

The Information was first to report on the deal. Reps for Blackstone and Mayer/Staggs did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Westbrook Media is the production company behind “Cobra Kai,” “Red Table Talk,” “King Richard” and the upcoming “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” drama reboot on Peacock. Westbrook, which is led by CEO Kosaku Yada and President Tera Hanks, launched in 2019. It sold a dozen shows in 2020.

Westbrook and Mayer/Staggs had earlier discussed a deal that would have seen the unnamed company acquire majority control. Those talks eventually broke down.

Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs are both former Disney executives. Their unnamed media company, not to be confused with the duo’s special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has the financial backing of Blackstone. The unnamed company has, at minimum, $2 billion behind it.

This year figures to be another year of deals particularly for content companies. Legendary, Imagine and A24 have all garnered interest from buyers several times. LeBron James’ SpringHill Company sold a minority stake last year to a group led by RedBird Capital Partners, Fenway Sports Group (of which James has a stake of), Nike and Epic Games.