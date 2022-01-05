black news channel

Black News Channel hosts Aisha Mills and Del Walters, CEO Princell Hair and “BNC Prime” host Charles Blow (Black News Channel)

Black News Channel Accused of Gender Discrimination, ‘Sexist’ Workplace by 13 Women in Lawsuit

by | January 5, 2022 @ 2:09 PM

Staffers accuse network of unfair pay and a sexist, misogynistic workplace culture

Thirteen women are suing the Black News Channel for gender discrimination, accusing the Florida-based network of unequal pay for female employees and a workplace culture that forced them “to conform to sexist or misogynistic stereotypes about how women are supposed to behave.”

In an amended complaint filed Tuesday in the Cook County, Illinois, Circuit Court, the 13 plaintiffs allege that executives at the 2-year-old network disciplined or terminated female employees for being too vocal, pushy and aggressive, created a hostile work environment for women and paid women thousands of dollars less per year than their male counterparts.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

