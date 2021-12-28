Riot Games to Pay $100 Million to Settle Class-Action Gender Discrimination Lawsuit

“League of Legends” creator Riot Games has agreed to pay $100 million to settle a class-action gender discrimination lawsuit brought against the video game company by more than 2,000 current and former female employees, according to the New York Times.

“We believe this is the right thing to do, for both the company and those whose experiences at Riot fell short of our standards and values,” Riot Games said in a statement to the New York Times Monday. Riot added that it had improved its company culture over the past three years and that it hoped that “demonstrates our desire to lead by example in our industry.”

The proposed $100 settlement is pending approval from the Los Angeles Superior Court. Should it go through,

more than 1,000 full-time Riot Games employees and 1,300 contractors who worked for the company going back to November 2014 would split $80 million. The other $20 million of the agreement would be used to pay lawyers’ fees and other costs.

Representatives for Riot Games did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment Tuesday.

The gender discrimination lawsuit against Riot Games was originally filed in 2018 and on track for a $10 million settlement. But that ending to the case was derailed when two California employment agencies decided to step in and block the settlement in early 2020 on the belief the current and former female employees of Riot Games — which was being investigated by the state of California based on claims of discrimination, sexual harassment, issues of salary parity and retaliation against women — would be entitled to a settlement of more than $400 million.

Per the New York Times, Riot Games has also agreed to launch a diversity and inclusion program, undergo an audit of workplace investigations and be evaluated for three years by a third party in regards to gender parity in salaries and job assignments within the company.

Earlier this year, Riot Games launched an internal committee to investigate the behavior of its chief executive, Nicolo Laurent, following a lawsuit filed by his former executive assistant Sharon O’Donnell that included claims of sexual harassment and gender discrimination. The committee, which was founded by the Riot Games board of directors found no evidence to support the claims against Laurent. The lawsuit is still pending in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

On Monday, Laurent emailed Riot Games employees just before the settlement was announced, per the New York Times, and said he hopes the agreement “symbolizes a moment where we move forward as a united company.”