Once again, Willy Wonka is reborn for a new generation, this time with “Dune” star Timothée Chalamet, who plays a young version of the character in “Wonka.” “Paddington” director Paul King helms the film, which introduces audiences to the up-and-coming chocolate maker and tracks his journey to becoming a legendary candymaker.

The film has already earned Chalamet a Golden Globe nomination for his interpretation of the iconic Roald Dahl character, and now, it’s available nationwide for all to see.

Find an updated guide to how to watch “Wonka” below.

When is the release date?

“Wonka” arrives in theaters nationwide on Friday, Dec. 15, with advanced screenings beginning on Thursday afternoon.

Is it streaming or in theaters?

“Wonka” will debut exclusively in theaters. As a Warner Bros. film, you can expect to see it streaming on Max at some point, but it doesn’t have a streaming release date yet.

Ever since David Zaszlav nixed the 45-day window at WB, the wait for streaming has depended on a variety of factors, including the film’s performance. Take a look at “Barbie,” the biggest movie of the year, which is just now arriving on streaming after a nearly 150-day theatrical window, while “Evil Dead Rise” and “Blue Beetle” had windows closer to 60 and 90 days, respectively.

Where to find “Wonka” showtimes and tickets

Warner Bros. is giving the film a wide release, so odds are pretty good you’ll be able to find it in a theater near you. If you’re looking for “Wonka” tickets and showtimes near you, visit the official movie website or check out the providers below.

What is “Wonka’s” age rating?

“Wonka” is rated rated PG for some violence, mild language, and thematic elements.

Watch the latest “Wonka” trailer

Is “Wonka” a prequel to “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”?

Yes, “Wonka” acts as an origin story for the characters, first introduced in Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate” factory. Here’s the complete synopsis:

“Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl’s most iconic children’s book and one of the best-selling children’s books of all time, “Wonka” tells the wondrous story of how the world’s greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.”

From Paul King, writer/director of the ‘Paddington’ films, David Heyman, producer of ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Gravity,’ ‘Fantastic Beasts’ and ‘Paddington,’ and producers Alexandra Derbyshire (the ‘Paddington’ films, ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’) and Luke Kelly (‘Roald Dahl’s The Witches’), comes an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time—proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you’re lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.”