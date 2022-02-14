With WWE WrestleMania 38 just a couple of months away (taking place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas), excitement around professional wrestling is reaching a fever pitch. But this week you might be a little confused when going to watch your favorite bash ‘em up, since, thanks to the continued broadcast of the 2022 Winter Olympics, they have been bumped from their normal spot. If you’re looking for wrestling, don’t tune into USA Network.

But don’t worry, we’ll tell you how to watch WWE this week!

Where Is WWE Raw Airing Tonight?

Tonight’s episode of “WWE Raw,” coming from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, will air on both Syfy and on Syfy.com. You’ll obviously need a cable package that has Syfy and USA Network, but considering those are usually bundled anyway (as both fall under the Comcast/Universal umbrella), you should be good. Tonight, AJ Styles and Damian Priest battle it out for the United States Championship. There will also be appearances from Brock Lesnar and Lita.

Why Isn’t WWE Raw on USA?

You can blame the Beijing Winter Olympics for the channel change. USA is in the midst of airing Olympics coverage, so WWE Raw has been moved over to Syfy temporarily.

Where Is WWE NXT Airing Tomorrow?

NXT is hosting its Vengeance Day card this week, which is a pretty cool alternative to Valentine’s Day and, we’re assuming, has a far greater emphasis on bloodlust than actual lust. But this won’t be airing on USA Network either.

Instead, NXT, coming to you from the WWE Performance Center in sunny Orlando, Florida, will air on Syfy and Syfy.com as well. Same rules apply: you’ve got to have the appropriate cable package to watch/have access to the website or channel, but since USA and Syfy are mostly bundled together, it shouldn’t be a problem.

What About Next Week?

Since the 2022 Winter Olympics ends on Sunday, February 20, next week your brawling favorites will once again be seen on USA Network.