How to Watch ‘You Gotta Believe’: Is It Streaming or in Theaters?

The heartwarming story of the 2002 Little League World Series will be on full display in “You Gotta Believe.”

The Well Go USA Entertainment film follows the true story of an underdog Texas youth baseball team as they make it all the way to the Little League World Series, to the dismay of their naysayers.

Luke Wilson stars as Bobby Ratliff, a father and coach of the team. When his character Bobby suddenly falls ill with cancer, his son and teammates rally around him and find themselves competing among the best in the country in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, at the annual tournament.

This emotional true story reached millions as it gained popularity on ESPN’s news reports 20 years ago — and now the film version hopes to inspire audiences the world over.

When does “You Gotta Believe” come out?

“You Gotta Believe” will premiere in theaters Friday, Aug. 30.

Is “You Gotta Believe” in theaters or streaming?

“You Gotta Believe” will debut in theaters Friday. Theatrical showtimes can be found at the links below:

There is currently no confirmation on when or where “You Gotta Believe” will be released on streaming. Well Go USA Entertainment, who produced the film, has a history of partnering with Netflix and Hulu, so both streaming services could be options to get “You Gotta Believe” at a later date.

Who stars in “You Gotta Believe?”

Luke Wilson and Greg Kinnear star as a pair of Little League baseball coaches, tasked with taking their Fort Worth, Texas, team all the way to the Little League World Series. Michael Cash, who recently appeared in “The Music Man” on Broadway, stars as one of the team’s leading players. Other notable cast members include Sarah Gadon, Lew Temple, Molly Parker and Patrick Renna.

What is “You Gotta Believe” about?

“You Gotta Believe” is the true story of an underdog Little League baseball team that made it all the way to the 2002 Little League World Series. Coaches Bobby Ratliff (Wilson) and Jon Kelly (Kinnear) revamp the worst in the district team, after dedicating the season to a teammate’s dying father. The record-breaking season became an instant ESPN classic.

