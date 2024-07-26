Hugh Jackman Gets Paranoid on ‘Hot Ones’ After Sean Evans Saves Him With Ice Cream, Says There’s ‘F–king Chili in It!’ | Video

Hugh Jackman — action star of “X-Men” and now “Deadpool & Wolverine” fame — may be known for doing his own stunts, but perhaps he should’ve drawn the line at eating spicy chicken wings on “Hot Ones.”

“I’m in trouble, I’m in actual trouble,” the Australian actor said, sweating through his shirt with tears in his eyes. “I may have reached my limit.”

At that, “Hot Ones” host brought Jackman and his “Deadpool” costar Ryan Reynolds two bowls of ice cream in an attempt to rescue the A-listers from the wings’ fury. Unfortunately for Evans, it seemed to make matters worse for the actor, who after screaming into a napkin screamed that the ice cream itself had a secret spice in it. Cue the paranoia.

“This ice cream has got f—ing chili in it!” Jackman said to Reynolds, distressed. “That’s the kick, the ice cream’s the kicker!”

“I promise there is no spice in the ice cream,” Evans tried to assure the actor.

Watch the full “Hot Ones” episode below:

“Deadpool & Wolverine” costars and longtime friends Reynolds and Jackman went on the viral Youtube show Thursday ahead of the film’s Friday release to talk about the project, their careers and which of their home countries has better slang. (Australia won.) They started off strong, but half way through the episode, things took a turn for the worse.

Reynolds was taking the heat a bit better than Jackman, who was drenched in sweat and tears after a couple wings. Reynolds offered some insight as to why that was.

“Hugh has never felt physical pain, so for him as a pampered starlet this is important. Important right of passage, your next role is going to be amazing,” the actor joked.

However, it wasn’t long before the secrets (and tears) started flowing out of Reynolds as well.

“I cheat at Wordle!” Reynolds exclaimed, as if confessing his sins on his death bed. “I don’t know I just said that.”

The episode ironically ended on a sweet note after Evans asked the men about their bromance. He told the actors to share one thing that they appreciate and one thing that annoys them about each other. Jackman only had one bad thing to say.

“I don’t have anything apart from making me do this and he said if you don’t I’m going to disparage you and make fun of you and tell all of Australia that you didn’t have the guts and Canada is better. But apart from that … have nothing,” Jackman concluded.

