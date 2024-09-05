Greg Gutfeld Says Hunter Biden Can’t Blame Drug Addiction for His Guilty Plea: ‘Plenty of Successful People Pay Their Taxes on Crack’ | Video

“The Five” cohost Greg Gutfeld quipped on Thursday that Hunter Biden, who pleaded guilty to all nine charges in his tax evasion case, can’t blame his drug addiction for his circumstances because “plenty of successful people pay their taxes on crack.”

President Joe Biden’s 54-year-old son pleaded guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom to one count of felony tax evasion, two counts of felony filing fraudulent tax returns, four misdemeanor counts of failing to pay taxes and two misdemeanor counts of failing to file tax returns.

He had originally offered an Alford plea, which is similar to a “no contest” plea, in which he accepts the guilty sentence without admitting to actually being guilty.

“Here’s how I look at the Alford plea,” Gutfeld continued. “Essentially, it’s kind of pleading guilty while maintaining your innocence. I call it the ‘I know what it looks like’ defense. You know, this is what cheaters do. Yeah, there’s lipstick on my collar. My boxers are missing. The bra’s on the floor. There’s a girl under the bed. ‘I know what it looks like, but it’s a raccoon. A raccoon got into the house.’”

“No wonder Hunter’s wife wasn’t in the courtroom, because she heard it all before. Essentially, when you say you’re innocent while you plead guilty, Hunter wants it both ways … which was on his client profile at the whorehouse,” he added with a laugh.

Gutfeld went on to speculate about the case, saying, “I’m so curious about the money, like, where did the income come from? Why didn’t he pay taxes? He’s the smartest guy that Joe ever knew. Did you think he didn’t want to pay the taxes because he wasn’t supposed to declare the money?”

The Fox News show also included two clips of Joe saying he would not use his presidential powers to pardon his son if he were convicted. “I abide by the jury decision. I will do that, and I will not pardon him,” the president said on video.

Jeanine Pirro then chimed in to note, “This trial could not have gone forward if Joe were running for President.”

Sentencing will take place after the presidential election on Dec. 16.