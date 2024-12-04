Jimmy Fallon Relays Advice From Trump to Biden After Hunter Pardon: ‘Have 50 Scandals at Once’ So They Can’t Focus on One | Video

Jimmy Fallon had some advice for President Biden on how to handle any backlash to pardoning his son Hunter, but the guidance wasn’t from Fallon himself. It was from Donald Trump.

After joking on Monday night that Biden “united the country” in outrage over the pardon, the NBC host kicked off his monologue on Tuesday by noting that apparently many Democrats are still “fuming” over the move.

“Because up until now, Democrats were thrilled with Biden,” he quipped. “Yeah, the pardon is upsetting a lot of people. Experts say this could really hurt Biden’s reelection bid in 2028.”

That said, Fallon did have a message from Trump to help Biden get through this particular backlash.

“Today, Trump was like ‘Word of advice: Have 50 scandals at once so people can’t focus on just one,’” he joked, putting on his Trump impression.

On Monday, Fallon applauded the decision to pardon Hunter Biden, joking that it was a patriotic act for President Biden before leaving office in January.

“It’s kind of nice, it’s like, for his last act as President, Biden united the country,” Fallon joked. “Isn’t that nice?”

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s monologue in the video above.