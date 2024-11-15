President-elect Donald Trump has selected Huyen “Steven” Cheung as his White House communications director. Cheung previously served Trump in the same capacity during his 2024 Presidential campaign.

“Steven Cheung and Sergio Gor have been trusted advisors since my first presidential campaign in 2016, and have continued to champion America First principles throughout my First Term, all the way to our Historic Victory in 2024. I am thrilled to have them join my White House as we Make America Great Again!” Trump said, per CNN, while also announcing Sergio Gor as his director of Presidential Personnel Office.

Cheung, who also took on the role of director of strategic response for Trump during his first term, is the former spokesperson for the mixed martial arts league Ultimate Fighting Championship. Prior to joining Trump’s camp, the Sacramento, California-raised communications professional helped out with several Republican campaigns, including John McCain’s presidential campaign and Steve Poizner’s run for California governor.

In the past, Cheung has called Vice President Kamala Harris a “stone-cold loser,” called Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward a “truly demented man” who is suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” and defended Trump’s remarks suggesting he wouldn’t mind if members of the media were shot.

Working alongside Cheung on Trump’s communications team is Taylor Budowich, who’s been named as deputy chief of staff for communications personnel. So far, Trump hasn’t given the role of press secretary to anyone.