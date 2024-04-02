IATSE Shifts Start of National and LA-Area Studio Contract Talks to May

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees has shifted its schedule for negotiations on the Hollywood Basic Agreement and Area Standards Agreement that are set to run in April and May.

The talks on the Area Standards Agreement, which covers IATSE members outside of Hollywood, will move their start date from April 29 to May 20 and will continue through May 31. IATSE now plans to complete terms on the Hollywood Basic Agreement in a negotiation period set to run from April 29 to May 16.

“This revised schedule will help ensure that all Locals covered under the ASA and Basic Agreements have ample time to address their craft-specific issues with the employers,” IATSE vice president Mike Miller said in a statement. “I also want to commend the Negotiating Committees of the West Coast Studio Locals who have already reached tentative agreements with the AMPTP for their hard work and dedication.”

So far, six of the 13 IATSE West Coast locals have announced tentative agreements with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) on craft-specific issues. Locals 728 and 871, which represent lighting technicians and writers assistants & script coordinators respectively, began talks with the AMPTP on Monday with the costume designers of Local 892 set to begin talks later this week.

The Motion Picture Editors Guild, which began talks earlier this month but haven’t come to terms yet, are also set to continue negotiations this week.

The guild’s current studio contracts expire July 31.