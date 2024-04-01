For hundreds of thousands of working-class people in the entertainment industry, labor talks that will shape the future of their profession in a post-strike landscape are underway between IATSE and Hollywood’s studios, and there’s a lot that needs to be tackled.

Through the end of April, each of the 13 IATSE locals that operate under the Hollywood Basic Agreement are taking turns negotiating with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) about issues specific to their members. So far, four of those locals have announced tentative agreements on their issues, but the negotiation process is expected to be a long one.