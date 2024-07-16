Ice Cube’s Cube Vision and Paramount Global Expand Creative Partnership With First Look TV Deal

Ice Cube’s Cube Vision and Paramount Global have expanded their creative partnership with a first look TV deal, the entertainment giant announced Tuesday.

Under the deal, Ice Cube and his producing partner Jeff Kwatinetz, who also serves as COO of Cube Vision will work across Paramount Global’s divisions to develop and executive produce cable, broadcast and streaming series.

The first project under the deal is currently in development at Showtime Studios as a scripted project. The series, which is currently untitled, will explore “the cutthroat world of Hollywood through the Black experience and the depths an explosive cast of characters go in pursuit of power and the price of fame,” per the official logline.

“We are excited to expand on our successful partnership with Paramount through this unique television deal,” Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz said in a statement. “This deal provides us with everything we need to bring amazing and authentic stories to television working with the best writers, showrunners, and television innovators in the entire business. We are thrilled to collaborate with Nina, Chris, and the rest of the All-Star Paramount Global team to build upon the great work we’ve done together.”

Prior to the first look deal, Cube Vision and Paramount Global had previously collaborated on “Big3” basketball league, which aired its seventh season across CBS and Paramount+, as well as several music-related projects for VH1, including “Hip Hop Squares.” Ice Cube was also recently featured in Seth Rogan’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” which is now streaming on Paramount+.

“Ice Cube is a bona fide powerhouse whose enduring impact on music, film, tv and sports resonates with generations of fans,” said Nina L. Diaz, Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios’ president of content and CCO. “It’s a privilege to build on our relationship with Cube Vision and continue to bring his trailblazing storytelling to audiences around the world.”

Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP’s Matt Johnson and Patrick Ragen negotiated the deal.