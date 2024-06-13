Maya Rudolph’s Banana Split Projects Lands Apple TV+ First-Look Deal

The “Loot” star runs the newly formed production company alongside Danielle Renfrew Behrens

Maya Rudolph (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Maya Rudolph’s newly formed production company, Banana Split Projects, has landed a multi-year, first-look deal with Apple TV+, the streamer announced Thursday.

Under the deal, Banana Split Projects, which is run by Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens, will develop and produce series as well as digital features for the streamer. Amid the new deal, Banana Split has named Tara Riedl as creative executive.

Behrens previously worked alongside Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne as president of their former production company, Animal Pictures. Their collaborations include Prime Video’s “The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy,” which is currently filming its second season, “Crush,” “Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine,” “Sirens,” “Poker Face” Season 1 and upcoming release “His Three Daughters.” Riedl also worked on “Loot,” “Poker Face” and “Russian Doll.”

“This is an exciting day. We are thrilled to be at Apple TV+ and look forward to continuing our incredibly supportive relationship with them as we embark on this new chapter,” Rudolph and Behrens said in a joint statement. “And we are so happy to have a home that allows us to create the kinds of things that we want to see.”

The Problem With Jon Stewart
Read Next
Jon Stewart Defends Apple TV+ for Canceling His Show Over 'Disagreements' of Tone, Subject Matter: 'They Didn't Censor Me'

Rudolph and Lyonne founded Animal Pictures in 2018, and the collaborators announced in October 2023 they had parted ways as producing partners, with Lyonne continuing to produce projects under the banner while Rudolph operated independently.

“We will continue to support each other and remain committed to the various projects we’ve developed together and have in the pipeline. We are excited for each other and what the future holds,” Rudolph and Lyonne said in a joint statement obtained by TheWrap at the time. 

Rudolph shared in a Town & Country interview that she had overexerted herself during her time running Animal Pictures, saying, “I like working, but I don’t like killing myself.”

Banana Split Projects is represented by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof & Fishman.

Deadline first reported the news.

Maya-Rudolph-Natasha-Lyonne
Read Next
Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Part Ways as Animal Pictures Producing Partners

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.