Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order for“Hijack,” a thriller starring Idris Elba.

Elba will also serve as executive producer on the seven-part series, which is part of the actor’s first-look deal with Apple TV+ and his Green Door Pictures.

“Hijack,” which plays out in real time, “follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers,” per the streamer.

Elba is playing Sam Nelson, described as “an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing.”

George Kay (“Lupin,” “Criminal”) is writing the series. Jim Field Smith (“Criminal,” “The Wrong Mans”) directs. Smith and Kay are executive producers alongside Elba, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Kris Thykier.

“Hijack” will be produced by 60Forty Films and Idiotlamp Productions in association with Green Door.

Elba is represented by The Artists Partnership, WME, M88, The Lede Company and JSSK