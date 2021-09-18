Watch Margot Robbie and Idris Elba Get Silly in ‘The Suicide Squad’ Gag Reel (Video)

“The Suicide Squad” is full of action, adventure, violence and quips — but the set was full of laughs, according to a new gag reel released by Warner Bros. Entertainment Friday.

The DC-comics based film has been out since July, but there’s still plenty of unseen footage of Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Idris Elba (Bloodsport), John Cena (Peacemaker) Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) and the whole cast for fans to enjoy. In the new gag reel, the actors who portray the mismatched, sarcastic villains in James Gunn’s sequel to 2016’s “Suicide Squad” look like they’re having a whole lot of fun.

Yea, some of their interactions are a little NSFW, but there are also lighthearted moments featuring Robbie’s banter with Flula Borg’s Javelin or her crazy experience with a bunch of birds. And then there’s Elba tumble and, well, just the whole cast’s inability to keep from laughing in between lines that is sure to make you smile.

“The Suicide Squad,” still out now in theaters and on HBO Max, is a sequel to the Will Smith movie from 2016. It brought back a number of lovable characters from the first film, so the familial dynamic on display in the gag reel is understandable and will please longtime fans.

Still, the film had a somewhat underwhelming opening weekend at the box office, taking in a $26.5 million launch from 4,002 screens and falling below the $30 million target projected by the studio and independent trackers. Overseas, the film grossed $35 million from 70 markets as the global box office continues to grapple with COVID-19 surges that are affecting turnout and, in some countries like Australia, keeping some theaters closed or under capacity restrictions. The film’s global total now stands at $72.2 million.

Reception has also been much stronger than the original “Suicide Squad” released in 2016. While both films had a B+ on CinemaScore, James Gunn’s sequel has a 92% Rotten Tomatoes critics score and 88% audience score, compared to 27% critics and 59% audience for its predecessor.