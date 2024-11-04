NBC Sports Partners With Imax to Air Penn State-Washington College Football Game Live

This weekend’s Penn State-Washington game will be shown in Imax in a first-time partnership with NBC Sports, bringing the college football sports experience to a larger screen than most have at home. The game is this Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific, also airing for home viewers via Peacock.

The partnership is a continuing one for NBC Sports and Imax, building on the airing of the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony at more than 100 Imax locations. It was the first time the ceremony has been shown in Imax.

The game is the No. 6-ranked Penn State’s annual “White Out” game at Beaver Stadium, where fans dress in all white. The school’s Nittany Lions will take on the University of Washington’s Huskies in the Big Ten game.

More than 105,000 fans are expected at the game, where fans traditionally wear all-white outfits — and even face paint — to champion their team. Imax promoted the event as part of efforts to expand the content available in their formats, looking to expand beyond film into areas including live events and experiences.

NBC Sports began to air Big Ten games last season with its “Big Ten Saturday Night” package on NBC and streaming on Peacock. This was the first time the Big Ten conference had a dedicated weekly primetime broadcast slot, with some games exclusive to Peacock. The streamer carries simulcasts of all NBC Sports college football games and studio shows, also including Notre Dame Football home games.

The Imax game is being distributed by Peacock partner EverPass Media and distributes exclusive Peacock sports content to commercial establishments via its Peacock Sports Pass.

Tickets are available for the Imax-ified Penn State-Washington game via Fandango.