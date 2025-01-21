IMDb Sets Nikki Santoro as CEO, Founder Col Needham as Executive Chair

IMDb is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a major restructuring.

As of Tuesday morning, founder Col Needham has become executive chair as former COO Nikki Santoro takes over as CEO. Since the Internet Movie Database was first established in 1990, it had only ever had the one CEO.

“After founding IMDb and serving as CEO for 35 years, I’ve chosen to transition into my new role as founder and executive chair, passing the torch to Nikki Santoro as our new CEO,” Needham said in a statement. “Nikki’s strategic vision, deep understanding of our customers and products, and commitment to innovation have already delivered impressive business results during her tenure as COO. Her track record of driving growth and enhancing our products and services makes her the ideal person to guide IMDb into a new era. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Nikki and the talented IMDb team in my new role as we build on IMDb’s legacy and shape the future of entertainment information.”

Santoro joined IMDb in 2016 and was promoted to COO in 2021. Prior to that, she held leadership positions at Amazon, Microsoft and The Weather Channel.

“Taking on the role of CEO at IMDb is both a tremendous honor and an exciting challenge,” Santoro added in a statement. “I’m committed to leading our global team as we continue to elevate IMDb as the world’s premier entertainment resource, connecting global audiences with the content they love and supporting industry professionals with unparalleled data and insights, all powered by cutting-edge technology and a passionate community. As we navigate the rapidly evolving landscapes of technology and entertainment, IMDb will be at the forefront, delighting fans, empowering creators and informing industry decisions.”

Under the new leadership, effective immediately, the Amazon-owned website insists it will “continue to focus on enhancing its core database, growing its advertising, IMDbPro membership service, and licensing businesses, and leveraging emerging technologies.”

IMDb will hold an industry dinner in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 27 to celebrate the changing of the guard.