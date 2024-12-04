‘Anora,’ ‘I Saw the TV Glow’ Lead 2025 Indie Spirit Awards Nominations

With six nominations apiece, “Anora” and “I Saw the TV Glow” led all nominees in the film categories for the 40th Anniversary Film Independent Awards, which were announced on Wednesday morning. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, February 22, 2025. As previously announced, Aidy Bryant will return as host.

Directed by Sean Baker, “Anora” has been on a winning streak since it premiered in Cannes in May, where it won the Palme d’Or. Jane Schoenbrun’s less well known horror movie “I Saw the TV Glow” gave it some stiff competition, tying it for the most nominations among film entries. “Didi” got four nods, while “Sing Sing” and “Janet Planet” tied with three nominations each.

Because the Indie Spirit Awards use different nominating committees for different categories, it’s usual for the choices to be inconsistent. That was certainly the case this year, with “Anora” and “I Saw the TV Glow” becoming the only films to be nominated in both the Best Feature and Best Director categories. (They both added acting nominations as well.)

“Nickel Boys,” “Sing Sing” and “The Substance,” by contrast, were nominated for Best Feature but their directors were bypassed in favor of Ali Abbasi (“The Apprentice”), Brady Corbet (“The Brutalist”) and Alonso Ruizpalacios (“La Cocina”), all of which weren’t nominated in the feature category.

“The Brutalist” was probably the biggest “snub” of the nominations, with Corbet the film’s only nominee one day after the drama won the New York Film Critics Circle award as the year’s best film. While the film’s distributor, A24, dominated with 19 total nominations for eight different films, five of those films received more noms than “The Brutalist”: “I Saw the TV Glow” got six, “Janet Planet” and “Sing Sing” three and “A Different Man” and “Problemista” two.

Meanwhile, “Emilia Perez” was eligible only in the Best International Feature category, but it wasn’t nominated – and neither was Pablo Larrain’s “Maria,” another high-profile Netflix film that was eligible only in that category.

Other films that didn’t do as well as might have been expected include “Nickel Boys,” which won Gotham and NYFCC directing awards but was nominated for Best Feature but only one other award, for cinematography; “The Substance,” nominated for feature and for lead actress Demi Moore; and “The Piano Lesson,” which received noms for Best First Feature and actress Danielle Deadwyler.

“I Saw the TV Glow,” “Didi” and “Janet Planet,” on the other hand, held their own against higher-profile competition.

In the TV categories, two Emmy champs led the way: “Shōgun” (five nominations) and “Baby Reindeer” (four).

The Film Independent Spirit Awards are open to films that were made for less than $30 million and were either programmed at one of eight specific film festivals or exhibited theatrically for at least one week during 2024. Except in the Best International Film and Best Documentary categories, films must also qualify as “American productions” by having U.S. citizens or permanent residents in two of the three positions of director, producer or writer. Films that do not qualify as American, such as “Emilia Pérez” this year, are eligible in the international category for narrative films or the documentary category for nonfiction films.

The films must also be considered “independent” in the judgment of the Film Independent nominating committees, which makes that determination on the basis of “uniqueness of vision,” “original, provocative subject matter,” “diversity (on camera and behind the camera)” and “economy of means.”

In the television categories, programs are eligible only in their first season.

Over the past 10 years, the Spirit Award nominations have typically included one, two or three films that go on to receive Oscar nominations for Best Picture, with a high of four matches in 2014 and a low of no matches in 2018 and 2021. During the same period, an average of slightly fewer than five Spirit acting nominees per year have also been recognized with Oscar noms.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 40th Anniversary Film Independent Awards.

2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominees

BEST FEATURE (Award given to the producer)

Anora

Producers: Sean Baker, Alex Coco, Samantha Quan

I Saw the TV Glow

Producers: Ali Herting, Sam Intili, Dave McCary, Emma Stone, Sarah Winshall

Nickel Boys

Producers: Joslyn Barnes, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, David Levine

Sing Sing

Producers: Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Monique Walton

The Substance

Producers: Tim Bevan, Coralie Fargeat, Eric Fellner

BEST FIRST FEATURE (Award given to director and producer)

Dìdi

Director/Producer: Sean Wang

Producers: Valerie Bush, Carlos López Estrada, Josh PetersIn the Summers

Director: Alessandra Lacorazza Samudio

Producers: Janek Ambros, Lynette Coll, Alexander Dinelaris, Cynthia Fernandez De La Cruz, Cristóbal Güell, Sergio Alberto Lira, Rob Quadrino, Jan Suter, Daniel Tantalean, Nando Vila, Slava Vladimirov, Stephanie Yankwitt

Janet Planet

Director/Producer: Annie Baker

Producers: Andrew Goldman, Dan Janvey, Derrick Tseng

The Piano Lesson

Director: Malcolm Washington

Producers: Todd Black, Denzel Washington

Problemista

Director/Producer: Julio Torres

Producers: Ali Herting, Dave McCary, Emma Stone

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Given to the best feature made for under $1,000,000 (Award given to the writer, director and producer)

Big Boys

Writer/Director/Producer: Corey Sherman

Producer: Allison Tate

Ghostlight

Writer/Director: Kelly O’Sullivan

Director/Producer: Alex Thompson

Producers: Pierce Cravens, Ian Keiser, Chelsea Krant, Eddie Linker, Alex Wilson

Girls Will Be Girls

Writer/Director/Producer: Shuchi Talati

Producers: Richa Chadha, Claire Chassagne

Jazzy

Writer/Director/Producer: Morrisa Maltz

Writer/Producer: Lainey Shangreaux

Writers: Andrew Hajek, Vanara Taing

Producers: Miranda Bailey, Tommy Heitkamp, John Way, Natalie Whalen, Elliott Whitton

The People’s Joker

Writer/Director: Vera Drew

Writer: Bri LeRose

Producer: Joey Lyons

BEST DIRECTOR

Ali Abbasi, The Apprentice

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Alonso Ruizpalacios, La Cocina

Jane Schoenbrun, I Saw the TV Glow

BEST SCREENPLAY

Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, Heretic

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Megan Park, My Old Ass

Aaron Schimberg, A Different Man

Jane Schoenbrun, I Saw the TV Glow

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Joanna Arnow, The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed

Annie Baker, Janet Planet

India Donaldson, Good One

Julio Torres, Problemista

Sean Wang, Dìdi

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Ryan Destiny, The Fire Inside

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Keith Kupferer, Ghostlight

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Hunter Schafer, Cuckoo

Justice Smith, I Saw the TV Glow

June Squibb, Thelma

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE

Yura Borisov, Anora

Joan Chen, Dìdi

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Carol Kane, Between the Temples

Karren Karagulian, Anora

Kani Kusruti, Girls Will Be Girls

Brigette Lundy-Paine, I Saw the TV Glow

Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin, Sing Sing

Adam Pearson, A Different Man

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Isaac Krasner, Big Boys

Katy O’Brian, Love Lies Bleeding

Mason Alexander Park, National Anthem

René Pérez Joglar, In the Summers

Maisy Stella, My Old Ass

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Dinh Duy Hung, Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell

Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys

Maria von Hausswolff, Janet Planet

Juan Pablo Ramírez, La Cocina

Rina Yang, The Fire Inside

BEST EDITING

Laura Colwell, Vanara Taing, Jazzy

Olivier Bugge Coutté, Olivia Neergaard-Holm, The Apprentice

Anne McCabe, Nightbitch

Hansjörg Weissbrich, September 5

Arielle Zakowski, Dìdi

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD – Given to one film’s director, casting director, and ensemble cast

His Three Daughters

Director: Azazel Jacobs

Casting Director: Nicole Arbusto

Ensemble Cast: Jovan Adepo, Jasmine Bracey, Carrie Coon, Jose Febus, Rudy Galvan, Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen, Randy Ramos Jr., Jay O. Sanders

BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)

Gaucho Gaucho

Directors/Producers: Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw

Producers: Christos Konstantakopoulos, Cameron O’Reilly, Matthew Perniciaro

Hummingbirds

Directors: Silvia Del Carmen Castaños, Estefanía “Beba” Contreras

Co-Directors/Producers: Miguel Drake-McLaughlin, Diane Ng, Ana Rodriguez-Falco, Jillian Schlesinger

Producers: Leslie Benavides, Rivkah Beth Medow

No Other Land

Directors/Producers: Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor

Producers: Fabien Greenberg, Bård Kjøge Rønning

Patrice: The Movie

Director: Ted Passon

Producers: Kyla Harris, Innbo Shim, Emily Spivack

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Director: Johan Grimonprez

Producers: Rémi Grellety, Daan Milius

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)

All We Imagine as Light

France, India, Netherlands, Luxembourg

Director: Payal Kapadia

Black Dog

China

Director: Guan Hu

Flow

Latvia, France, Belgium

Director: Gints Zilbalodis

Green Border

Poland, France, Czech Republic, Belgium

Director: Agnieszka Holland

Hard Truths

United Kingdom

Director: Mike Leigh



PRODUCERS AWARD presented by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey – The Producers Award, now in its 28th year, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity, and vision required to produce quality independent films.

Alex Coco

Sarah Winshall

Zoë Worth

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD – The Someone to Watch Award, now in its 31st year, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.

Nicholas Colia, Director of Griffin in Summer

Sarah Friedland, Director of Familiar Touch

Pham Thien An, Director of Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD – The Truer Than Fiction Award, now in its 30th year, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition.

Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie, Directors of Sugarcane

Carla Gutiérrez, Director of Frida

Rachel Elizabeth Seed, Director of A Photographic Memory

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Color

Executive Producers: Idris Elba, Johanna Woolford Gibbon, Jamilla Dumbuya, Jos Cushing, Khaled Gad, Matt Robins, Chris Muckle, Sean David Johnson, Simon Raikes

Co-Executive Producer: Annabel Hobley

Hollywood Black

Executive Producers: Shayla Harris, Dave Sirulnick, Stacey Reiss, Jon Kamen, Justin Simien, Kyle Laursen, Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, Jeffrey Schwarz, Amy Goodman Kass, Michael Wright, Jill Burkhart

Co-Executive Producers: David C. Brown, Laurens Grant

Photographer

Executive Producers: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Pagan Harleman, Betsy Forhan

Co-Executive Producers: Anna Barnes, Brent Kunkle

Ren Faire

Executive Producers: Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Eli Bush, Dani Bernfeld, Lance Oppenheim, David Gauvey Herbert, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez

Co-Executive Producers: Abigail Rowe, Christian Vasquez, Max Allman

Social Studies

Creator/Executive Producer: Lauren Greenfield

Executive Producers: Wallis Annenberg, Regina K. Scully, Andrea van Beuren, Frank Evers, Caryn Capotosto

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

Baby Reindeer

Creator/Executive Producer: Richard Gadd

Executive Producers: Wim De Greef, Petra Fried, Matt Jarvis, Ed Macdonald

Diarra From Detroit

Creator/Executive Producer: Diarra Kilpatrick

Executive Producers: Kenya Barris, Miles Orion Feldsott, Darren Goldberg

Co-Executive Producers: Ester Lou, Mark Ganek

English Teacher

Creator/Executive Producer: Brian Jordan Alvarez

Executive Producers: Paul Simms, Jonathan Krisel, Dave King

Co-Executive Producers: Kathryn Dean, Jake Bender, Zach Dunn

Fantasmas

Creator/Executive Producer: Julio Torres

Executive Producers: Emma Stone, Dave McCary, Olivia Gerke, Alex Bach, Daniel

Powell

Co-Executive Producer: Ali Herting

Shōgun

Creators/Executive Producers: Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks

Executive Producers: Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, Michaela Clavell

Co-Executive Producers: Shannon Goss, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Brian Jordan Alvarez, English Teacher

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Julianne Moore, Mary & George

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Julio Torres, Fantasmas

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Enrico Colantoni, English Teacher

Betty Gilpin, Three Women

Chloe Guidry, Under the Bridge

Moeka Hoshi, Shōgun

Stephanie Koenig, English Teacher

Patti LuPone, Agatha All Along

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tee, Expats

BEST BREAKTRHOUGH PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Diarra Kilpatrick, Diarra From Detroit

Joe Locke, Agatha All Along

Megan Stott, Penelope

Hoa Xuande, The Sympathizer

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

How to Die Alone

Ensemble Cast: Melissa DuPrey, Jaylee Hamidi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Arkie Kandola, Elle Lorraine, Michelle McLeod, Chris “CP” Powell, Conrad Ricamora, Natasha Rothwell, Jocko Sims