Taylor Swift Tops 2024 Spotify Artists With 26.6 Billion Streams Worldwide

Taylor Swift has done it again: For the second year in a row, Swift is Spotify’s top artist, securing 26.6 billion streams globally. Swift was also the top artist in the U.S.

This tortured poet was followed by The Weeknd in second place and Bad Bunny, who was previously Spotify’s top artist three years in a row, in third. Drake came in fourth followed by Billie Eilish, Travis Scott, Pesco Pluma, Kanye West, Ariana Grande and Colombian singer Feid, who rounded out the top 10 global artists of the year.

However, the top songs of the year did not directly match the top artist list. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” was the most streamed song globally. That was then followed by Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things.” Other songs from artists who did not appear on the top 10 artist list include FloyyMenor and Cris Mj’s “Gata Only” (No. 4), Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” (No. 5), Djo’s “End of Beginning” (No. 6), Hozier’s “Too Sweet” (No. 7) and Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die with a Smile” (No. 10).

Billie Eilish did appear in third place on the top songs list for “BIRDS OF A FEATHER.” She was followed by fellow top artists The Weeknd for “One of the Girls (with JENNIE, Lily Rose Depp)” and Taylor Swift for “Cruel Summer.” Those two songs secured the eighth and ninth spots, respectively.

Though Swift only had one top song, she was all over the global top albums list. “The Tortured Poet’s Department: The Anthology” took the top spot followed by “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” in sixth place and “Lover” in eighth place. However, the U.S.-specific list only contained two of Swift’s albums — “The Tortured Poet’s Department: The Anthology” in first place and “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” in 10th.

The other top albums included “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” by Billie Eilish in second place, “Short n’ Sweet” by Sabrina Carpenter in third, “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” by Karol G in fourth, “eternal sunshine” by Ariana Grande in fifth, “SOS” by SZA in seventh, “Fireworks & Rollerblades” by Benson Boone in ninth and “Starboy” by The Weeknd in 10th place.

Finally, “The Joe Rogan Experience” came in as the most listened to podcast of 2024 globally. That was followed by “Call Her Daddy,” “Huberman Lab,” “This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von,” “The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett,” “Serial Killers,” “Relatos de la Noche,” “Crime Junkie,” “Café Com Deus Pai | Podcast oficial” and finally “El Podcast de Marian Rojas Estapé.”