New York Film Critics Winners – Updating Live

The New York Film Critics Circle is announcing its awards for the films of 2024 on Tuesday. TheWrap will update the list of winners as they are revealed.

In the first award announced, Latvian director Gints Zilbalodis’ wordless “Flow” was chosen as the year’s best animated film over big-studio productions like “Inside Out 2,” “The Wild Robot” and “Moana 2.”

Since 1938, the winner of the NYFCC has gone on to win Best Picture more than two dozen times, but the two groups have agreed more infrequently in recent years. The last time the critics chose the eventual Oscar winner was 12 years ago, when “The Artist” won both awards; since then, the NYFCC has gone for the likes of “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Boyhood,” “Carol,” “La La Land,” “Roma,” “First Cow,” “Drive My Car,” “Tar” and a pair of Martin Scorsese movies, “The Irishman” and last year’s “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Over the last 20 years, the NYFCC winner has been nominated for the top Oscar 17 times, with the only exceptions being “United 93” in 2007, “Carol” in 2016 and “First Cow” in 2020.

The New York Film Critics Circle consists of 45 critics based in New York City. The group was founded in 1935 and has been voting on the year’s best films since 1936. Next year marks the organization’s 90th anniversary, a milestone that will be celebrated when the NYFCC holds its awards ceremony on Jan. 8, 2025.

The winners:

Best Film:

Best Director:

Best Actor:

Best Actress:

Best Supporting Actor:

Best Supporting Actress:

Best Screenplay:

Best Animated Film: “Flow”

Best Foreign Language Film:

Best Non-Fiction Film:

Best Cinematography:

Best First Film:

Special Award: