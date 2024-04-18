The 40th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards will take place on Saturday, Fb. 22, 2025. The announcement came Thursday from Film Independent, the arts organization that produces the Indie Spirit Awards. The annual Nominee Brunch will take place on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.

The ceremony is the most prominent celebration of independent film (and less obviously indie television) on the awards circuit. Indie Spirit voters — a mixture of film professionals and fans who pay an annual fee to become Film Independent members — often veer toward Oscar nominees, as at the 38th awards, when “Everything Everywhere All at Once” dominated before doing the same at the Oscars.

In February, at the 39th awards, Da’Vine Joy Randolph from “The Holdovers” won in the gender-neutral supporting acting category and went on to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in March. “Anatomy of a Fall” won best international film and Cord Jefferson took home Best Screenplay for “American Fiction,” victories also repeated at the Academy Awards. Celine Song’s “Past Lives” won Best Independent Feature of 2023. She also won Best Director, but did not win those categories at the “Oppenheimer”-dominated Oscars.

On the TV side, “Beef” won Best New Scripted Series and Best Lead Performance for Ali Wong.

The Indie Spirit Awards are a laid-back affair held on the beach in Santa Monica — though this year’s ceremony, hosted by Aidy Bryant, was interrupted by a pro-Palestinian protestor whose “Free Palestine!” chants through a bullhorn were audible on the broadcast.