‘Industry’ Season 3 Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in This Financial Drama?

After nearly two years, “Industry” is back for a third season. And this time around, the HBO drama is chronicling a financial saga that will pull its antiheroes into the upper echelons of the financial, political and media worlds.

Created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, “Industry” first premiered in 2020 as a steamy and high-stakes drama about a group of new hires at a top-tier London bank. Not all of those newbies lasted, but Down and Kay have found new ways to dive into this ever-stressful world. This season, they’re diving into the world of ethical investment through a new character played by Kit Harington.

Consider this your guide on who’s who in the cast of “Industry” Season 3.

Marisa Abela as Yasmin Kara-Hanani

Yasmin is one of two characters who has remained at Pierpoint and at the center of “Industry” since Season 1. Part of the Foreign Exchange Sales (FX) desk at Pierpoint, Yasmin comes from a wealthy family and, in the wake of her father’s extensive financial fraud, is a pseudo-celebrity in her own right. She’s fluent in English, Spanish, French, Italian, German and Arabic and desperate to prove her worth outside of her family connections.

Previously, Abela starred in “Cobra” and “Rogue Agent.” She’s also set to star in the upcoming Steven Soderbergh movie “Black Bag.”

Myha’la as Harper Stern

Before the start of Season 3, Harper was part of the Cross Product Sales (CPS) desk at Pierpoint. At least, that was the case until it was discovered she lied about graduating from college. Brilliant, ruthless and always two steps ahead of everyone around her, Harper is part of the new wave of minds poised to take the financial world by storm. The only thing stopping her is her ego.

Recently, Myha’la starred in Sam Esmail’s Netflix sci-fi thriller “Leave the World Behind.” She’s also starred in “Black Mirror,” “Premature” and “Dumb Money.”

Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing

Harry is the last member of the original Pierpoint gang still standing. A member of the CPS desk at Pierpoint, Lawtey is an Oxford graduate who comes from a working-class background. He’s known for his level head and truly terrible taste in women, including his complex relationship with one of his clients, the sexually inappropriate Nicole (Sarah Parish).

Previously, Lawtey starred in “The Pale Blue Eye” and “City of Tiny Lights.” He’s also stars in the upcoming “Joker: Folie à Deux.”

Ken Leung as Eric Tao

The managing director of CPS, Eric is a powerhouse in the world of Pierpoint. In the first two seasons, he took Harper under his wing. But in Season 3 he’s open to a new protégée as he finds himself on a higher rung of the corporate ladder.

Leung is likely best known for playing Miles Straume on “Lost.” He’s also starred in “Old” and the live-action Netflix adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” He is set to star in “Joker: Folie à Deux” and the Justin Lin movie “Last Days.”

Sagar Radia as Rishi Ramdani

An associate and market maker on the CPS desk, Rishi is known for his vulgar mouth and high-risk trades. As long as those trades result in big payouts for Pierpoint’s clients, it’s all smooth sailing. Toward the end of Season 2, Rishi, Eric, Harper and Danny (Alex Alomar Akpobome) banded together leave Pierpoint Bank and sell themselves as a team. That alliance didn’t last as Season 3 sees Rishi back at Pierpoint.

Radia has also starred in “The Good Karma Hospital” and the 2023 movie “Unicorns.”

Adam Levy as Charles Hanani

An imposing and incredibly wealthy figure, up until this point Charles has served as a force for Yasmin to work against. That changes when a fraud scandal forever alters his and his daughter’s lives.

Levy starred in Netflix’s “The Witcher.” He’s also set to appear in Jamie Marshall’s “Copperhead” and the video game “Squadron 42.”

Elena Saurel as Anna Gearing

Elena is the head of FutureDawn Partners, the company where Harper lands after her departure from Pierpoint. She’s close to Petra (Sarah Goldberg), the company’s portfolio manager.

Previously, Gearing starred in “Buffering,” and she’s set to appear in the upcoming “We Might Regret This” and “Open Book.”

Kit Harington as Henry Muck

A new face in Season 3, Sir Henry Muck is the CEO of green tech energy company Lumi, which becomes Pierpoint’s newest and buzziest client. Don’t be fooled by his good intentions. As a member of the British elite, Henry is as well-versed in the dark side of supreme wealth as anyone else on this show.

The biggest name to be added to this drama, Harington is best known for starring as Jon Snow in “Game of Thrones.” The actor has also starred in “Eternals” and “The Beast Within.” Harington is also set to star in Yaniv Raz’s “Eternal Return” and Natasha Kermani’s “The Dreadful.”

Sarah Goldberg as Petra Koenig

The portfolio manager at FutureDawn Partners, Petra becomes Harper’s new partner after her departure from Pierpoint. Though she seems to hold all the cards, nothing is ever as clear as it seems when Harper’s involved.

Goldberg is best known for starring in “Barry.” She’s also starred in “The Night House” and is set to star in Matthew Fogel’s upcoming “Silent Retreat.”

Miriam Petche as Sweetpea Golightly

A new member of Pierpoint, Sweetpea loves gossip. But like everyone at this bank, she’s not one to be underestimated.

Petche previously starred in “The Worst Witch” and “Vexed.”