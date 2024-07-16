Ingrid Andress Apologizes for Drunken Home Run Derby National Anthem, Heads to Rehab: ‘That Was Not Me’

Ingrid Andress has apologized to the country for her unique rendition of the National Anthem at the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday, admitting she was drunk during the performance.

“I’m not going to bulls–t y’all, I was drunk last night. I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That not me last night,” the country singer posted to X on Tuesday. “I apologize to MLB, all the fans and this country I love so much for that rendition.”

“I’ll let y’all know how rehab is, I hear it’s super fun,” she concluded.

The four-time Grammy nominee went viral Monday night for what some are calling “one of the worst” National Anthem performances ever. However, the moment subsequently turned serious following the singer’s admission.

Following her statement, the Internet showed support for the singer thanks to her candid response, with many wishing her good luck on her recovery.

“Get sober, come back next year and nail it. MLB let’s give her an invitation back,” one user posted on Twitter.

The country artist was set to play two shows this month to celebrate the release of her single “Colorado 9” — one show in Nashville on July 17 and one in Denver on July 24. The links originally posted now state that “tickets are no longer available,” though no official statement has been made regarding their cancelation.

Andress got her start in Nashville and is best known as a songwriter. Some of her credits include Bebe Rexha’s “Girl in the Mirror” and international hit “Boys” for Charli XCX.

