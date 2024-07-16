Country Singer Ingrid Andress Ripped for ‘One of the Worst National Anthem Renditions Ever’ at Home Run Derby | Video

Country singer Ingrid Andress was chosen to sing the National Anthem for the annual MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night and, well, it didn’t go great for her.
The 4-time Grammy nominee seemed to struggle to hit many of the high notes and opted for some artistic liberties in other places, and was promptly mocked for it online in the hours following her performance. As soon as she finished singing, she grabbed her in-ear monitors, signaling there may have been an issue with her being able to hear herself.
But before we get into those jokes, you can watch the performance for yourself below.
The performance was quickly dubbed “one of the worst” renditions of the song of all time by multiple people, with one person even writing online that “My ears are bleeding.”
“I’m so sorry, I’m sure Ingrid Andress is a wonderful person, but that was one of the worst national anthems I think I’ve ever heard in my whole life,” Sports Illustrated writer Alex Carr posted.
A suburban police department in Illinois even got in on the mockery, with their official X account posting that “anyone who doesn’t wear their seat belt or speeds thru Bartlett will be forced to listen to 4 x Grammy nominee Ingrid Andress’ home run derby performance again.”
For some, the performance was so bad that it even took the crown from former Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie, who was famously torched for her rendition of the song back at the 2020 NBA All-Star game.
Others felt sorry for whoever booked Andress for the gig, posting memes of what they were likely going through while watching her perform.
You can check out more reactions to Andress’ performance below.
