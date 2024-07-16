Country Singer Ingrid Andress Ripped for ‘One of the Worst National Anthem Renditions Ever’ at Home Run Derby | Video

Country singer Ingrid Andress was chosen to sing the National Anthem for the annual MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night and, well, it didn’t go great for her.

The 4-time Grammy nominee seemed to struggle to hit many of the high notes and opted for some artistic liberties in other places, and was promptly mocked for it online in the hours following her performance. As soon as she finished singing, she grabbed her in-ear monitors, signaling there may have been an issue with her being able to hear herself.

But before we get into those jokes, you can watch the performance for yourself below.

The national anthem ahead of the 2024 Home Run Derby on ESPN by four-time Grammy-nominated artist Ingrid Andress was interesting, to say the least… pic.twitter.com/p3HkV9Vcvg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 16, 2024

The performance was quickly dubbed “one of the worst” renditions of the song of all time by multiple people, with one person even writing online that “My ears are bleeding.”

“I’m so sorry, I’m sure Ingrid Andress is a wonderful person, but that was one of the worst national anthems I think I’ve ever heard in my whole life,” Sports Illustrated writer Alex Carr posted.

My ears are bleeding. One of the worst national anthem renditions ever pic.twitter.com/FnJUNjWe6l — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) July 16, 2024

I'm so sorry, I'm sure Ingrid Andress is a wonderful person, but that was one of the worst national anthems I think I've ever heard in my whole life. — Alex Carr (@AlexCarrMLB) July 16, 2024

A suburban police department in Illinois even got in on the mockery, with their official X account posting that “anyone who doesn’t wear their seat belt or speeds thru Bartlett will be forced to listen to 4 x Grammy nominee Ingrid Andress’ home run derby performance again.”

Please note anyone who doesn’t wear their seat belt or speeds thru Bartlett will be forced to listen to 4 x Grammy nominee Ingrid Andress’ home run derby performance again 👀



– BARTLETT POLICE pic.twitter.com/OLVcjUu5er — Bartlett IL PD (@bartlettpd) July 16, 2024

For some, the performance was so bad that it even took the crown from former Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie, who was famously torched for her rendition of the song back at the 2020 NBA All-Star game.

Fergie seeing Ingrid Andress dethrone her for worst National Anthem performance #mlbhomerunderby #homerunderbypic.twitter.com/6y1jpa0iK7 — 🧚🏼‍♂️ (@peppergreenlaww) July 16, 2024

Fergie watching Ingrid Andress claim her crown for worst national anthem of all time pic.twitter.com/GCKdILwQsE — 𝙻̷𝚞̷𝚜̷ 📯 (@Theylovelus) July 16, 2024

Fergie watching Ingrid Andress claim her crown for worst anthem of all time pic.twitter.com/sco32cNMuO — OzunaFromTheBraves (@seniorzapo) July 16, 2024

Others felt sorry for whoever booked Andress for the gig, posting memes of what they were likely going through while watching her perform.

The boss looking at the person who picked Ingrid Andress to sing the anthem tonight: pic.twitter.com/Ur0AVwb8lL — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) July 16, 2024

Whoever booked Ingrid Andress to sign the national anthem before the Home Run Derby pic.twitter.com/DuKmo2h6EZ — 𝘎𝘓𝘐𝘡𝘡𝘠 🌭 (@G_Litzy10) July 16, 2024

You can check out more reactions to Andress’ performance below.

Pre National Anthem: “I’ve never heard of Ingrid Andress.”



Post National Anthem: “That explains a lot.”#HomeRunDerby — Ryan Campbell (@R_Campbell19) July 16, 2024

When you sing the national anthem i feel like you either wanna be Whitney Houston memorable and forgettable. Don’t be known for the wrong reasons



Babygirl is a 4x Grammy nominee.. Ingrid Andress yall pic.twitter.com/5ObbDmMcBk — Renee Washington (@ReneePwash) July 16, 2024

I hope Ingrid Andress stays off of social media for a minute — Brad Greenway (@BradGreenway) July 16, 2024

Holy ….. what was that rendition of the Star Spangled Banner?? 😳Country “singer” Ingrid Andress(no idea who she is) just did one of the worst jobs singing the National Anthem by a “professional” singer I have ever witnessed. That was terrible.🤢🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/aTC7FEe71Z — tgh3316 (@tgh3316) July 16, 2024

i thought potentially ingrid andress botched the anthem on purpose for the publicity (because how are you that bad. seems difficult to do). watched some live performances. nope. she just sounds like that — jenna (@jennaashlyn) July 16, 2024