Clem Burke, Drummer for Blondie, Dies at 70

Clem Burke, the legendary punk/new wave drummer best known for his versatility as “the heartbeat” of Blondie, died Monday following a battle with cancer, the band announced.

“It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer.” Blondie co-founders Debbie Harry and Chris Stein wrote in a statement.

“Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable. Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him,” they continued.

“Clem’s influence extended far beyond Blondie<‘ the pair continued, noting that Burke collaborated with a vast number of other music icons, including Eurythmics, Ramones, Bob Dylan, Bob Geldof, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, Nancy Sinatra, The Romantics, Dramarama, and the Go-Go’s, among many others.

“His influence and contributions have spanned decades and genres, leaving an indelible mark on every project he was a part of,” Harris and Stein added. “We extend our deepest condolences to Clem’s family, friends, and fans around the world. His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched. As we navigate this profound loss, we ask for privacy during this difficult time. Godspeed, Dr. Burke.”

Born Nov. 24, 1954 in Bayonne, New Jersey, Burke was recruited to join Blondie in 1975, and proved instrumental in keeping the band together by bringing his friend Gary Valentine on after the band’s original basis left shortly after he joined. He would remain with the band through its original run, which ended in 1982, and returned when the band reunited in 1997, remaining with them until his death.

He was celebrated for a versatile and energetic playing style and his ability to root the band throughout often massive genre changes. That ranged from their 1980 hit “Rapture,” the first number one single in American history to feature rap vocals, to the ABBA-inspired “Dreaming,” and their Italodisco hit “Call Me,” written by Giorgio Moroder, among many others.

Among his work away from Blondie were his bands the International Swingers and the Split Squad.