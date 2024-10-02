‘Ink Master’: OGs, Young Guns Go Tat for Tat in Season 16 Trailer | Exclusive Video

“Ink Master” has unveiled 16 new artists who will go tat for tat in a battle of generations for Season 16 of the reality competition series, returning to Paramount+ with its first three episodes on Oct. 23 in the U.S. and Canada.

The reality competition series will see the OGs, a group of artists who have worked in the industry for more than a decade, and the Young Guns, a group of rookies who have worked as artists for less than 10 years, put their skills to the test and battle it out in epic challenges for the chance to win $250,000 and the title of “Ink Master.”

Season 16 contestants include Alena Wedderburn, Andy Pho, Anthony Tex, Cat Castro, Jade Olivia, James Tex, Jenna Coffin, Johnny Angel, Jorell Elie, Joseph Serrano, Love Duncan, Lucy Hu, Manny Fernandez, Pony Lawson, Stephanie Heffron and Trevor Burtz.

The show is hosted by artist-entrepreneur and Good Charlotte lead vocalist Joel Madden. Returning judges include DJ Tambe, a three-time “Ink Master” champion; Ryan Ashley, the first female tattoo artist to win the competition; and Nikko Hurtado, one of the world’s best color-realism artists.

“Ink Master” is executive produced by Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock and Andrea Richter for Truly Original, while Daniel Blau Rogge and Jennifer Aguirre serve as executive producers and Ivanna Palance as executive in charge of production for MTV Entertainment Studios.

In addition to its debut in the U.S. and Canada, “Ink Master” will premiere Oct. 24 in the U.K. and Australia, with Latin America Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria at a later date.

Check out the full trailer below: