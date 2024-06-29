‘Inside Out 2’ Stays No. 1 While ‘Quiet Place: Day One’ Opens to Strong $53 Million at Box Office

Disney/Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” continues to show spectacular holds at the box office, staying en route to its third No. 1 weekend with a $56 million total as it staves off a franchise record $53 million opening from Paramount’s “A Quiet Place: Day One.”

By the end of this weekend, “Inside Out 2” will have passed $450 million in domestic grosses and will cross $1 billion worldwide sometime during the extended Fourth of July weekend.

While the sequel may start seeing steeper drops due to competition from “Despicable Me 4,” it is on pace to pass $600 million in domestic grosses and set a new animation record before inflation adjustment when it passes the $608 million of fellow 2018 Pixar film “Incredibles 2.”