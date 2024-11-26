Timothy Spall, Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying Among 2024 International Emmys Winners

English actor Timothy Spall and Thai actress Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying were among the big winners Monday night at the 52nd annual International Emmy Awards, held Monday night in New York City.

Spall won Best Performance by an Actor for the 2023 BBC crime drama “The Sixth Commandment. Chutimon won Best Performance by an Actress for the Thai Netflix film “Hunger.”

Meanwhile, the Founders Emmy — which goes to people the International Television Academy determines “have contributed in some way to the quality of global television production” through their creative accomplishments — was given to David E. Kelley.

And the Directorate Award — which “honors individuals or organizations for their outstanding contribution to international television” — was given to Sidonie Dumas, producer and CEO of Gaumont. The award was presented by “Lupin” star actor & producer Omar Sy.

Alongside the 2 special honors, 14 Emmys were given in all. See the complete winners list below.

Arts Programming

Pianoforte

Telemark / HBO / The Fryderyk Chopin Institute / Ventana / ZDF / Arte / Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund / MX35 / Polish Film Institute

Poland

A coming-of-age portrait of young pianists taking part in the International Chopin Piano Competition. A chance of the lifetime portrayed from the backstage. An emotional rollercoaster with Chopin’s music in the background.

Best Performance by an Actor

Timothy Spall in The Sixth Commandment

Wild Mercury Productions / True Vision

United Kingdom

A charismatic and inspirational English teacher and author, revered by his pupils. But underneath his public persona, Peter struggled. He felt isolated and unable to reconcile his Anglican faith with his sexuality. Desperate to escape his loneliness, he sought out meaningful connections, his own doubts and internal religious conflicts making him hugely empathetic to guiding those around him through difficult periods of their own lives.

Best Performance by an Actress

Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying in Hunger

Sound Sound Production / Netflix

Thailand

A talented young street-food cook pushes herself to the limit after accepting an invitation to train under an infamous and ruthless chef.

Comedy

División Palermo

K&S Films / Netflix

Argentina

A ragtag civilian patrol squad created to improve the image of the police force faces an unexpected danger after stumbling on a drug trafficking operation.

Documentary

Otto Baxter: Not a F***ing Horror Story

Story Films / Archface Films / Sky Documentaries

United Kingdom

Filmmakers follow their friend Otto who has Down Syndrome, over 5 years as he writes/directs an allegorical horror based on his life. Through the process, Otto discovers a vocabulary to tell his story in his own words for the first time.

Drama Series

Les Gouttes de Dieu [Drops of God]

Legendary Entertainment / Les Productions Dynamic / 22H22 / Adline Entertainment / France Télévisions / Hulu Japan

France

Camille inherits her father’s wine collection, but to claim it, she must outshine, Issei, her fathers protegé, in a challenging test. A tale unfolds as she competes for the world’s greatest wine collection, facing a rival for her inheritance.

Non-Scripted Entertainment

Restaurant Misverstand – Season 2 [The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes]

Roses Are Blue / CPL Productions / Motion Content Group / Seven.One Studios International

Belgium

In this social experiment, a group of people living with dementia are helping run a restaurant led by a successful chef. It challenges perceptions about dementia, and reveals the impact work has on a person’s sense of identity and purpose.

Short-Form Series

Punt de no Retorn [Point of no Return]

3Cat TV3 Catalonia

Spain

Exploring humanity’s critical juncture, this docuseries captures the world’s transformation through personal stories at a paradigm shift. It highlights how today’s decisions will impact our future, questioning if we’ve reached a point of no return.

Sports Documentary

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story

North One / Disney+

United Kingdom

Keanu Reeves tells one of the greatest sagas in Formula 1 history. From the formation of Brawn GP see their remarkable journey through strategic manoeuvres and financial trials during an exceptionally competitive era in the annals of the sport.

Telenovela

La Promesa [The Vow]

Bambu Producciones, a STUDIOCANAL Company

Spain

Set at the beginning of the 20th Century, Jana, a maid for the waning yet ruthless House of Luján, seeks revenge for her mother’s murder. But there is one element she did not anticipate… falling in love with Manuel, son of the Count of Luján.

TV Movie/Mini-Series

Liebes Kind [Dear Child]

Constantin Television / Netflix

Germany

A mysterious woman’s escape from her harrowing captivity points investigators towards the dark truth behind her unsolved disappearance 13 years ago.

Kids: Animation

Tabby McTat

Magic Light Pictures

United Kingdom

Tabby McTat and his busker friend Fred delight crowds with their duets until an unexpected separation tears them apart. Tabby McTat searches for Fred, but instead finds a new family. Can Tabby McTat and Fred reunite and rekindle their friendship?

Kids: Factual & Entertainment

La Vida Secreta de tu Mente [The secret life of your mind]

Warner Bros. Discovery / Pictoline / Mighty Animation

Mexico

Do you have a hard time understanding why you think or behave the way you do? Don’t worry, your mind can be a… complicated place. Discover its secrets with Ceri and solve the greatest mystery in the universe: why you are the way you are.

Kids: Live-Action

En af Drengene [One of the Boys]

Apple Tree Productions / Viaplay

Denmark

The socially awkward Lau goes on the traditional Man Camp with the town boys to prove that he’s a “real man”. But things get tricky when he develops feelings for another boy. It’s a story about masculinity, bullying, queerness and feeling different.