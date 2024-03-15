To combat the ominous atmosphere of the Ides of March, Netflix has another Lindsay Lohan film, “Irish Wish,” which is now streaming. The follow-up to “Falling for Christmas” in Lohan’s deal with the streamer to make two films, “Irish Wish” focuses on love, luck and a little bit of magic in the rom-com that arrives right before Saint Patrick’s Day.

Lohan portrays a smart book editor, except when it comes to matters of her heart. It takes a wish granted by a mystical woman out in the beautiful Irish countryside to get Maddie to realize that what she hopes and dreams for might not be what she wants or should want in life.

Featuring music from Lohan’s younger sister, Aliana, and a guest appearance from her brother, Dokota, the cast is stacked with other familiar faces as well. We’ve rounded up the “Irish Wish” cast and characters below: