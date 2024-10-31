Where to Stream ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown’

He’s here!

"It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown" (CBS)

He’s here! The great pumpkin has arrived! So, here’s where you can catch him, along with the “Peanuts” gang.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” is a Halloween staple, particularly for those who don’t love to do the whole scary movie thing at night (for the record, we’ve got some good Halloween movies for you scaredy-cats too). It’s sweet, and most importantly, it’s fun-sized, clocking in under 30 minutes.

And even better, it’s streaming! Here’s everything you need to know.

Where is the special streaming?

You can watch it on Apple TV+ this year, or buy a Prime Video premium subscription.

When did “The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” come out?

The special first debuted back in October 1966. It quickly became an annual watch for fans everywhere.

Is the Great Pumpkin literally just a big pumpkin?

No, silly. The Great Pumpkin is like the Halloween version of Santa. According to Linus, he rises from the pumpkin patch every year on Halloween to deliver toys to kids who believe in him.

