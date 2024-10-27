Where to Stream 15 Classic Halloween Movies This Year

Halloween is almost here, which means it’s time to get going on watching classic Halloween movies. If you’re crunched for time ahead of the holiday and need a cheat-sheet as to where to stream the best of the best, we’ve got you. Below we’ve rounded up a list of where to stream 15 classic Halloween movies right now. This includes true icons like the original “Halloween” and “Scream,” family friendly fare like “Halloweentown” and “Nightmare Before Christmas” and unforgettable ‘80s slashers that’ll have you hiding under your blanket.
Check out our list below, if you dare.
“Halloween” (1978)
Streaming on AMC+ and Fubo
The OG. The classic. The icon. John Carpenter’s “Halloween” was a small-budget indie that spawned a franchise as slow-moving serial killer Michael Myers tormented the sleepy town of Haddonfield, Illinois on Halloween night. Jamie Lee Curtis achieved “scream queen” status with her turn as a babysitter who stands off against Myers in this and five additional sequels. You’ll find more “Halloween” movies streaming on AMC+ and Fubo and the 2018 film, a direct sequel to the original, is streaming on Netflix.
“Scream” (1996)
Streaming on Max
Wes Craven reinvented the horror genre with 1996’s “Scream,” a slasher in which the bad guy has seen every iconic horror movie and taunts his victims with his cinephile knowhow. Countless ripoffs would follow in its wake, but “Scream” remains one of the best, scariest and funniest horror movies ever made.
“Trick ‘r Treat” (2007)
Streaming on Max
This anthology film, set on Halloween night, became a cult classic on home video and for good reason. The film tells a series of short stories all set in the same town on the same night – Halloween. We’re still waiting on that sequel.
“The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993)
Streaming on Disney+
The perfect bridge between Halloween and Christmas (sorry Thanksgiving), the Tim Burton-produced, Henry Selick-directed stop-motion musical remains one of Disney’s most valuable brands over three decades later.
“Halloweentown” (1998)
Streaming on Disney+
This Disney Channel Original Movie was a favorite of Millennials growing up and stands as a family friendly alternative to the nightmare-inducing classics on this list.
“Hocus Pocus” (1993)
Streaming on Disney+
A flop upon release, “Hocus Pocus” gained “icon” status in the years that followed thanks in part to countless airings on the Disney Channel every Halloween. The sequel, released in 2022, is on Disney+ as well but nothing touches the original.
“A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984)
Streaming on Max
If it’s iconic slasher villains you’re looking for, Freddy Kruger — a baddie who kills teenagers in their dreams — in Wes Craven’s “Nightmare on Elm Street” is a must.
“Friday the 13th” (1980)
Streaming on Paramount+, AMC+ and Shudder
And if you’re watching Freddy, you best be watching machete-wielding Jason too.
“The Exorcist” (1973)
Streaming on Max
For pure scares, William Friedkin’s possession film “The Exorcist” remains one of the most terrifying films ever made.
“The Shining” (1980)
Streaming on Max and AMC+
Ditto Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” which is terrifying for different reasons. Author Stephen King was notably not a fan of Kubrick’s interpretation of his book, which ditches the overt supernatural aspects for a more grounded take on a father going insane.
“Beetlejuice” (1988)
Streaming on Max
Few do “Halloween vibes” better than Tim Burton and his 1988 classic horror-comedy “Beetlejuice” is a great way to set the mood. Especially in the wake of the sequel’s release, which is not currently streaming but is available to purchase or rent on Digital. It’s solid!
“The Addams Family” (1991) and “Addams Family Values” (1993)
Streaming on Paramount+ and Fubo
They’re creepy and they’re kooky. While “The Addams Family” is a spooky delight, the sequel “Addams Family Values” is arguably even better with a pitch-perfect performance by Joan Cusack as a serial killer who weds Christopher Lloyd’s Uncle Fester in a bid to take his fortune – but he just won’t die!
“Shaun of the Dead” (2004)
Streaming on Peacock
There’s gotta be a zombie movie on this list, and Edgar Wright’s zom-rom-com “Shaun of the Dead” is a great way to spend Halloween week. Funny, spooky, romantic and altogether cool, it’s a classic for a reason.
“Practical Magic” (1998)
Streaming on Max
For witchy vibes, you cannot go wrong with “Practical Magic.” The ‘90s film stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as sisters/witches who navigate an abusive relationship with their witchy powers, all set against a perfect fall backdrop.
