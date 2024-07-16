Jack Black Says He Was ‘Blindsided’ by Kyle Gass’ Trump Assassination Joke, Puts Tenacious D on Indefinite Hiatus

Jack Black has canceled the rest of Tenacious D’s tour and put “all future creative plans” for the band “on hold” after his bandmate Kyle Gass made a joke about the shooting of Donald Trump on stage this week. According to the actor, he was “blindsided” by Gass’ comment.

Black announced the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday morning, for which he turned off the ability for people to comment.

“I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday,” Black wrote. “I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form. After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold.”

He continued, “I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

In case you missed it, Gass’ comments came during a moment on stage where the band and crowd were celebrating his birthday during their show in Sydney, Australia.

Bringing a cake out on stage, Black encouraged Gass to make a wish, which led to Gass joking, “Don’t miss Trump next time,” before blowing out the candles.

The joke earned laughter from the crowd, but was torn to shreds online in the hours following. Black, of course, has long been a Democrat and a supporter of President Biden, even speaking at a campaign event earlier this year.

Gass followed up with his own statement on Tuesday, apologizing for his joke.

“The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake,” Gass said on Instagram. “I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.”

It’s unclear if the band has officially broken up.