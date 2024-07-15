Jack Black’s Tenacious D Under Fire for Joking About Trump Assassination Attempt Mid-Concert

Jack Black and Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass got themselves into hot water Sunday after making a joke about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

Performing onstage in Sydney, Australia, the comedy rock duo celebrated Gass’ 64th birthday by having a cake with lit candles presented onstage. When Black encouraged his partner to make a wish, Gass joked, “Don’t miss Trump next time,” before blowing out the candles.

Watch the moment below.

Jack Black went on stage with his band over the weekend and his bandmate said "don't miss Trump next time" to laughs from the audience.



A month ago, he was a featured speaker at Biden's fundraiser in Los Angeles.



"We must come together" indeed. pic.twitter.com/HGlNTlzure — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 15, 2024

The Sydney arena’s crowd was mixed, but a majority response of laughter overshadowed the otherwise muted reaction. Online, however, was a different matter, with even fans saying Gass’ joke was too soon and in poor taste.

Conservative influencer Chris Loesch was one of those fans-turned-dissenters, writing on X, “I used to love Tenacious D and thought Jack Black was funny. None of them or their music/movies will ever be played in our home again. Ever. Sickening. Not funny and done in a foreign country is even worse.”

“Maybe, just maybe, these people are actually the evil ones,” Collin Rugg of Trending Politics echoed.

Tech and politics commentator Brian Krassenstein determined, “I’d say this is too far,” and that the band was “rightfully so” being met with criticism.

Social media accounts for Black, Gass and Tenacious D have not yet commented on the joke and its widespread response.

Tenacious D’s Kyle Gass and Jack Black performing in Atlanta in 2023 (Credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Black has long been a diehard Democrat, rousingly supporting President Biden’s reelection campaign as recently as last month, speaking onstage at a fundraiser sporting “kick-ass American flag overalls, the most patriotic outfit of all time!”

Joking that he had other places to be at the time — from bat mitzvahs to Jack in the Box openings and more — Black added that “when the president wins in November, I’m pretty sure I’m going to get a sweet shoutout in his victory speech for what I gave up to be here.”

“When democracy is at stake, Jack Black answers the call,” he said. “Mr. President: You’re welcome.”

Watch the speech below.