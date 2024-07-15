Jack Black’s Tenacious D Under Fire for Joking About Trump Assassination Attempt Mid-Concert

Bandmate Kyle Gass made a birthday wish that the shooter won’t “miss Trump next time”

Jack Black of Tenacious D performs in 2022 in Las Vegas
Jack Black of Tenacious D performs in 2022 in Las Vegas (Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jack Black and Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass got themselves into hot water Sunday after making a joke about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

Performing onstage in Sydney, Australia, the comedy rock duo celebrated Gass’ 64th birthday by having a cake with lit candles presented onstage. When Black encouraged his partner to make a wish, Gass joked, “Don’t miss Trump next time,” before blowing out the candles.

Watch the moment below.

The Sydney arena’s crowd was mixed, but a majority response of laughter overshadowed the otherwise muted reaction. Online, however, was a different matter, with even fans saying Gass’ joke was too soon and in poor taste.

Conservative influencer Chris Loesch was one of those fans-turned-dissenters, writing on X, “I used to love Tenacious D and thought Jack Black was funny. None of them or their music/movies will ever be played in our home again. Ever. Sickening. Not funny and done in a foreign country is even worse.”

Read Next
'The View' Host Sara Haines Hopes Shooting Will Be a 'Wake-Up Call' for Trump: 'Stranger Things Have Happened' | Video

“Maybe, just maybe, these people are actually the evil ones,” Collin Rugg of Trending Politics echoed.

Tech and politics commentator Brian Krassenstein determined, “I’d say this is too far,” and that the band was “rightfully so” being met with criticism.

Social media accounts for Black, Gass and Tenacious D have not yet commented on the joke and its widespread response.

Tenacious D's Kyle Gass and Jack Black performing in Atlanta in 2023
Tenacious D’s Kyle Gass and Jack Black performing in Atlanta in 2023 (Credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Black has long been a diehard Democrat, rousingly supporting President Biden’s reelection campaign as recently as last month, speaking onstage at a fundraiser sporting “kick-ass American flag overalls, the most patriotic outfit of all time!”

Joking that he had other places to be at the time — from bat mitzvahs to Jack in the Box openings and more — Black added that “when the president wins in November, I’m pretty sure I’m going to get a sweet shoutout in his victory speech for what I gave up to be here.”

“When democracy is at stake, Jack Black answers the call,” he said. “Mr. President: You’re welcome.”

Watch the speech below.

Morning Joe
Read Next
MSNBC Pulls ‘Morning Joe’ in Trump Shooting Aftermath, Airs Breaking News Coverage Instead

Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.