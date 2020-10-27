Just in case you need a pick-me-up during the week before the election, Tenacious D has you covered with a positively delightful cover of “The Time Warp” from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Just in time for Halloween! Watch it above.

Of course those of you reading this know what we’re talking about — it’s the fourth song in the cult classic movie musical musical, and the one sung by Riff Raff, Magenta and Columbia just as Brad and Janet have entered Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s creepy castle. The song is a glam rock tribute to the many rock and roll songs about dance crazes and mainly just describes a dance called The Time Warp with very, very easy to follow instructions: Jump to the left, step to the right, put your hands on your hips, bend your knees in time, then pelvic thrust a whole bunch of times.

And if you don’t know what we’re talking about, you’re sadly going to have to wait until COVID-19 is solved before you can attend a screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and experience it firsthand. Sorry!

Speaking of COVID-19, Tenacious D (the musical comedy band led by Jack Black and Kyle Gas) have performed a very COVID-19 edition of the song, recording everything remotely like a rock zoom call. But that had the effect of making it easy for them to invite a bunch of celebrity guests in to perform the “it’s just a jump to the left…” parts of the song.

And what a guest list: Eric Andre, Ezra Miller, George Takei, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Heilemann, John Waters, Karen O, King Princess, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Michael Peña, Peaches, Phoebe Bridgers, Reggie Watts, Sarah Silverman, Senator Elizabeth Warren (AKA the War God), and of course “Rocky Horror” star Susan Sarandon.

Watch the whole thing above, and just for fun, compare the excellent Tenacious D cover to the original below: