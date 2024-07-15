MSNBC Pulls ‘Morning Joe’ in Trump Shooting Aftermath, Airs Breaking News Coverage Instead

CNN reports the decision was made to prevent a guest from making an “inappropriate comment,” which MSNBC denies

Morning Joe
MSNBC

MSNBC did not air “Morning Joe” on Monday, instead opting to continue breaking news coverage of the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump. 

The left-leaning cable news network is not putting its top talent front and center to cover the developing situation. In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, the news network chose to simulcast NBC special coverage of the incident on Saturday evening and all day Sunday.

According to CNN, the decision to bypass “Morning Joe” was made to “avoid a scenario in which one of the show’s stable of two dozen-plus guests might make an inappropriate comment on live television that could be used to assail the program and network as a whole.” 

A spokesperson from the network, however, denied that was the reason for the decision. 

An older man sits at a desk with two flags behind him, including one American flag. A window is behind him with the curtains open.
Read Next
Biden Calls to 'Lower the Temperature' While Also Invoking Jan. 6 Attacks in Post-Trump Shooting Address | Video

“Given the gravity and complexity of this unfolding story, NBC News, NBC News NOW and MSNBC have remained in rolling breaking news coverage since Saturday evening,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “As we continue to cover this story into the week, the networks will continue to cross simulcast, alternating between NBC News, NBC News NOW and ‘MSNBC Reports’, so there is one news feed covering this developing situation.”

The decision was made by the chairman of NBCUniversal News Group Cesar Conde, MSNBC president Rashida Jones and “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, CNN reported. 

MSNBC is in a unique position, where its parent company owns and operates both a cable and broadcast news network, which regularly share resources, hosts, correspondents, and contributors. 

Co-founders Lonnie Ali and Daniel Lubetzky on MSNBC's "Morning Joe"
Read Next
'Morning Joe' Imagines a World With Less Political Polarization: 'This Is Where Most People Live' | Video

Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.