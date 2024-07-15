‘The View’ Host Sara Haines Hopes Shooting Will Be a ‘Wake-Up Call’ for Trump: ‘Stranger Things Have Happened’ | Video

The ABC host thinks the near-death experience could have a “lasting” impact on Donald Trump

The View

With how close Donald Trump came to being killed over the weekend, “The View” host Sara Haines is really hoping the experience will be a “wake-up” call for the convicted felon and presidential hopeful in how he speaks to the public.

To kick off Monday’s episode of “The View,” the women made it unequivocally clear that they condemned political violence of any kind, and reiterated that they were pleased that Trump made it out alive. They also applauded President Biden’s response to the shooting, calling for political tensions to calm down and encouraging unity.

Trump is reportedly altering his prepared remarks for the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Monday night, similarly calling for less division, and host Haines is hopeful that means he’s taking things seriously.

“Stranger things have happened,” she said. “People that have had illnesses or near-death experiences, sometimes that can be a wake-up call to change things. So I really hope this is a lasting…”

At that, host Joy Behar cut her off a bit to send the show to break. But, when “The View” returned, host Sunny Hostin wasn’t as hopeful.

Her guess is that right-wingers will say the Secret Service “screwed up” and, instead of pushing for gun control, “thoughts and prayers” will be the immediate answer. In fact, Hostin predicts an uptick in gun owners.

“I think what’s going to happen is we’re going to have more of this rhetoric of ‘Had there only been more good guys with guns, this may not have happened,’” she said.

You can watch the discussion from “The View” in the video above.

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

