John Cena proved he has some singing chops in “Ricky Stanicky,” but alas, he doesn’t sing in his new film “Jackpot!” Don’t worry though, the soundtrack still has plenty of winners.

Now streaming on Prime Video, the Paul Feig film — set in the not-so-distant future — follows Katie Kim (Awkwafina), who recently moved to Los Angeles in the hopes of becoming an actor. During an audition, she quite literally wins the lottery. The thing is, the lottery works a bit differently in this version of LA.

Here, whoever wins has to make it to sundown — literally, physically make it to the end of the day alive. Anyone who didn’t win is allowed to legally murder the lottery winner and take over their winnings. Katie, of course, doesn’t know this, having lived in a bit of a bubble in the Midwest for various reasons.

Enter Noel (John Cena), who is willing to be Katie’s bodyguard for a portion of her winnings. It’s a journey, and it’s set to a surprisingly high number of throwback tracks.

Here are all the songs in “Jackpot!”:

“California Girls” by The Beach Boys

“For the Love of Money” by The O’Jays

“Uh Oh!” by Sub Urban feat. BENEE

“Turtle Power!” by Partners in Kryme!

“All My Dreams (Electro Fix)” by Tim Besamusca

“Beverly Hills” by Weezer

“I’m a Man” by Smoove & Turrell

“OMW” by HIGHTOPS

“I Like to Move It” by Reel 2 Real

“Money Money” by Jacaranda

“Us v Them” by LCD Soundsystem

“Blah Blah Blah” by Armin van Buuren

“When You Want Some Uh Uh” by Nio Renee Wilson

“Shropshire Faire” by Vincent Russo

“Sexy and I Know It” by LMFAO

“Bleed It” by Logic

“Ch-Check It Out” by Beastie Boys

“It’s a Sunshine Day” by No Small Children

“Spice Up Your Life” by The Spice Girls

“Where We Come Alive” by Ruelle

“Sometimes You Gotta Be a Bitch” by Drama Dolls

“Jackpot!” is now streaming on Prime Video.