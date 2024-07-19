Here Are All the Songs in ‘Twisters’

The sequel to Jan de Bont’s 1996 blockbuster “Twister” storms into theaters accompanied by a star-studded new soundtrack.

“Twisters,” the action movie meets rom-com, follows two types of tornado chasers: cowboy “storm wrangler” Glen Powell and by-the-books meteorologist Daisy Edgar Jones. A high-energy, country soundtrack matches the high stakes of the film’s duo as they team up to track down a once-in-a-generation tornado sweeping through the plains of Oklahoma.

“Twisters: The Album” will be released with the film in stores and across all streaming platforms. The 29-song soundtrack features original music from the hottest names in country today, including Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert.

Combs’ “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” and Lambert’s “Ain’t In Kansas Anymore” were both released as singles ahead of the film’s release. The country stars are among the list of chart-topping artists joining the soundtrack, a list that also includes Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Tyler Childers, Leon Bridges, Thomas Rhett, Megan Moroney and Shania Twain.

Check out a complete list of all the songs in “Twisters” below:

“Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” – Luke Combs

“Ain’t in Kansas Anymore” – Miranda Lambert

“Steal My Thunder” – Conner Smith (feat. Tucker Wetmore)

“Feelin’ Country” – Thomas Rhett

“The Cards I’ve Been Dealt” – Warren Zeiders

“Never Left Me” – Megan Moroney

“Out of Oklahoma” – Lainey Wilson

“Hell or High Water” – Bailey Zimmerman

“Dead End Road” – Jelly Roll

“Country Classic” – Kane Brown

“Tear Us Apart” – Sam Barber

“Song While You’re Away” – Tyler Childers

“Already Had It” – Tucker Wetmore

“Chrome Cowgirl” – Leon Bridges

“Death Wish Love” – Benson Boone

“Boots Don’t” – Shania Twain & Breland

“Stronger Than a Storm” – Dylan Gossett

“Chasing the Wind” – Lanie Gardner

“Leave the Light On” – Jelly Roll (feat. Alexandra Kay)

“Before I Do” – Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn

“Caddo County” – The Red Clay Strays

“Blackberry Wine” – Tanner Usrey

“Too Easy” – Tanner Adell

“Shake Shake (All Night Long)” – Mason Ramsey

“New Loop” – Tyler Halverson

“Touchdown” – Flatland Cavalry

“Driving You Home” – Nolan Taylor

“Wall of Death” – Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy, & James McAlister

“(Ghost) Riders in the Sky” – Charley Crockett

“Twisters” releases in theaters nationwide on July 19. “Twisters: The Album” also releases wherever you get your music the same day.