‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Jacob Anderson Joins AMC’s ‘Interview with the Vampire’ as Louis

Jacob Anderson will play the vampire Louis in the AMC series “Interview With the Vampire,” which is based on Ann Rice’s popular novels.

“Interview with the Vampire” will premiere on AMC+ and AMC next year.

Anderson will play opposite Sam Reid, who was cast as Lestat.

Last year, AMC acquired the rights to Rice’s bestselling “Vampire Chronicles” and “Lives of the Mayfair Witches” book series, giving the network access to develop film and television projects from any of the 18 titles under both best-selling series.

The author and her son Christopher Rice will serve as executive producers on all series and films under their deal with AMC, which gives the network and its external partners comprehensive rights to develop projects using Rice’s intellectual property.

The Rices have been trying to develop a series based on “The Vampire Chronicles” for years. In July 2018 there was a project set up at Hulu that did not move forward.

Rolin Jones will serve as creator, showrunner and executive producer of “Interview.” The series has been greenlit for an eight-episode first season. Mark Johnson is spearheading AMC’s development for its entire Rice catalog.

“Interview With the Vampire” was previously adapted into a 1994 movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. Pitt played Louis while Cruise was Lestat.

Anderson is best known for playing Grey Worm on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” He will star in the upcoming season of “Doctor Who” as Vinder. He is represented by Sarah Camlett at Independent Talent Group and Mike Smith at Principal Entertainment LA.