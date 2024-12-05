Jake Paul, the social media influencer-turned-boxer, has officially been added to the “Undisputed” boxing video game following his fight with legendary heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

“Jake ‘El Gallo De Dorado’ Paul is bringing all the smoke to ‘Undisputed’ in The Problem Child DLC Pack!” Steel City Interactive announced on Thursday via Instagram.

The post also shared a sneak peek of Paul’s character in action, revealing that the YouTuber will be available for gamers to download on Dec. 12. Players will be able to select from three different outfits for Paul.

“This isn’t just about being in a video game; it’s about inspiring a new generation of fans to step into the ring — virtually and in real life,” Paul shared in a statement to media. “The Steel City team nailed every detail, from my moves to my swag.”

The video game, which is available on Xbox, PlayStation 5 and on PCs, came out in October and includes more than 70 real-life world fighters.

Paul and Tyson went head-to-head in their Nov. 15 matchup for Netflix, which brought in 60 million households around the world — a record-breaking night for the streamer. The fight peaked at 65 million concurrent streams, and the entire night produced the biggest boxing event outside of Las Vegas in United States history.

Paul ultimately won the match after eight rounds via unanimous decision. Tyson has not been added to the game.



