Jake Paul Enters ‘Undisputed’ Video Game Ring as ‘The Problem Child’ After Winning Mike Tyson Boxing Match

Sports

The Internet star will be an option for gamers to download next week, though his legendary opponent “Iron Mike” will not be

Jake Paul's character in "Undisputed" video game ("Undisputed"/Instagram)
Jake Paul's character in "Undisputed" video game ("Undisputed"/Instagram)

Jake Paul, the social media influencer-turned-boxer, has officially been added to the “Undisputed” boxing video game following his fight with legendary heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

“Jake ‘El Gallo De Dorado’ Paul is bringing all the smoke to ‘Undisputed’ in The Problem Child DLC Pack!” Steel City Interactive announced on Thursday via Instagram.

The post also shared a sneak peek of Paul’s character in action, revealing that the YouTuber will be available for gamers to download on Dec. 12. Players will be able to select from three different outfits for Paul.

“This isn’t just about being in a video game; it’s about inspiring a new generation of fans to step into the ring — virtually and in real life,” Paul shared in a statement to media. “The Steel City team nailed every detail, from my moves to my swag.”

The video game, which is available on Xbox, PlayStation 5 and on PCs, came out in October and includes more than 70 real-life world fighters.

Paul and Tyson went head-to-head in their Nov. 15 matchup for Netflix, which brought in 60 million households around the world — a record-breaking night for the streamer. The fight peaked at 65 million concurrent streams, and the entire night produced the biggest boxing event outside of Las Vegas in United States history.

Paul ultimately won the match after eight rounds via unanimous decision. Tyson has not been added to the game.

MIke Tyson's butt on Netflix ahead of his fight with Jake Paul
Read Next
Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul A Night Of Glitches Inside and Outside The Ring


Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

Comments